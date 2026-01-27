Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Store in Cerritos to Close as Amazon Shutters 22 California Locations

January 27, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

CERRITOS — The Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go store in Cerritos is set to close as part of a broader move by Amazon to shut down 22 brick-and-mortar grocery locations across California, after the company concluded the formats have not met the business model needed for nationwide expansion.

Amazon said the closures represent a shift in its grocery strategy, though the company emphasized it is not abandoning physical retail entirely. Some locations may be converted into Whole Foods Market stores, and Amazon said it plans to open more than 100 new Whole Foods Market locations over the next several years.

In a blog post announcing the decision, Amazon said it will continue developing new physical retail concepts focused on convenience, value, and selection.

The California locations set to close are Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, 11340 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703; 5425 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95610; 3941 Bedford Canyon Rd, Corona, CA 92883; 16325 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436; 7530 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95757; 16188 South Highland Dr, Fontana, CA 92336; 18100 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708; 1100 S Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832; 6911 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647; 13672 Jamboree Rd, Irvine, CA 92602; 6855 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045; 6235 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90808; 742 Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021; 40485 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563; 5101 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601; 19340 Rinaldi St, Northridge, CA 91326; 3425 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107; 14837 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064; 6780 Stanford Ranch Rd, Roseville, CA 95678; 21035 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503; 6245 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367; and 235 E Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786.

Amazon has not announced when the stores will close. For Cerritos residents, the shutdown ends Amazon’s brief experiment with high-tech, cashierless grocery retail in the city, even as the company doubles down on Whole Foods as the backbone of its in-person grocery strategy