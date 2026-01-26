Watch Fox News Blast ICE and Trump for Minnesota Nurse Shooting

In a stunning on-air reversal, Fox News hosts and commentators openly blast ICE and the Trump administration following the fatal shooting of a Minnesota ICU nurse by a federal agent. The segment features unusually sharp criticism of federal immigration enforcement tactics, questions about accountability, and visible frustration with how the incident was handled at the highest levels. What makes this moment stand out is not just the tragedy itself, but Fox News’ willingness to publicly challenge ICE and Trump—something rarely seen on the network. The discussion underscores mounting public anger, growing political pressure, and cracks forming in the usual partisan defenses surrounding federal law enforcement actions. 📌 In this video: • Fox News anchors sharply criticize ICE’s actions • Trump’s response draws on-air backlash • Questions raised about federal accountability and use of force • The shooting ignites national outrage and protests This clip captures a rare media moment where the narrative shifts in real time—and even loyal allies start asking hard questions. 👉 Watch the full segment and decide for yourself.