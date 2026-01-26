FDA Warns Against Raaw Energy Dog Food After Multiple Pathogens Found; Company Refuses Recall

January 26, 2026

Federal regulators are warning dog owners to immediately stop feeding pets Raaw Energy brand dog food after laboratory testing found multiple dangerous bacteria linked to serious illness in both animals and humans.

According to a warning issued January 23 by the Food and Drug Administration, samples of Raaw Energy dog food tested positive for several pathogens, including Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, E. coli O157, and Campylobacter jejuni. Despite the findings, the company has declined to voluntarily recall the affected products.

The testing was conducted following a consumer complaint submitted to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture involving a dog illness. Investigators from Connecticut and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture collected and tested eight unopened packages of Raaw Energy dog food. All eight samples were found to contain at least one pathogenic bacterium.

Raaw Energy products are sold frozen and distributed primarily through online ordering with in-person pickup. The food is packaged in clear plastic tubes weighing either two or five pounds, sealed with metal clips and shipped in brown cardboard boxes containing 10 tubes. The products do not carry lot numbers, but manufacturing date codes are printed on white stickers attached to both the tubes and the boxes.

The FDA is advising consumers who have any of the affected products to discard them immediately in a secure container. Pet owners are warned not to feed the food to animals, not to donate it, and to thoroughly clean and disinfect all surfaces, bowls, utensils, and storage areas that may have come into contact with the food or with pets that consumed it.

The FDA identified the following Raaw Energy products as contaminated based on testing:

Chicken Medley, 2-pound tubes, date code July 17, 2025, contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, and Campylobacter jejuni.

Chicken Medley, 5-pound tubes, date code November 22, 2025, contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Chicken Medley, 5-pound tubes, date code December 12, 2025, contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

Salmon, 5-pound tubes, date codes December 5 and December 12, 2025, contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Beef Chicken Medley, 5-pound tubes, date code December 16, 2025, contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Beef Turkey Medley, 5-pound tubes, date code December 18, 2025, contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Beef Chicken Tripe Medley, 5-pound tubes, date code December 23, 2025, contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and E. coli O157.

Pet owners who believe their animals may have become ill after consuming the food are urged to contact a veterinarian immediately.

The FDA is also encouraging consumers to report pet food-related illnesses or concerns through its Safety Reporting Portal.