A Message From the Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

Follow X

January 24, 2026

Guests of Monday’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Ceremony at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts were treated to inspiring words and acts of service. My Cerritos City Council colleagues and I were honored to join with approximately 400 guests in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King.

As attendance has risen over the years, we moved the festivities from inside the CCPA’s Sierra Room to the main Theater. My thanks goes to our special guests and presenters for helping to elevate the teachings of Dr. King and the impact that his words and actions continue to have on our society.

In the words of speaker Yolanda Williams, President of the Pi Sigma Omega Cerritos Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, “Marching towards a better dream means every voice matters, every child is seen, and where service is not seasonal it’s sustained.”

Guests also heard remarks from Dr. Kirk Kirkwood, co-founder of Village Life Education and CalState TEACH faculty. Performances included “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and a recording of the “Today-Tomorrow” Podcast by members of EMBODI, a Delta Sigma Theta program that empowers African American males. In addition, winners of the Cerritos Library’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Writing Contest read their entries, and attendees could view images from the Art Contest winners in the CCPA Lobby. Aside from the performances, attendees had the opportunity to contribute to local service projects. The Cerritos Area Alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held a Warm Soles, Warm Hands, Warm Heads winter collection drive and the Pi Sigma Omega Chapter held a canned food drive.

Cerritos’ annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Ceremony continues to play an important role in bringing people together to celebrate, reflect, and inspire change. We are thankful to all who make this event possible year after year.

In the spirit of belonging and service, we look forward to our next community event. The annual Festival of Friendship celebrates the City’s rich cultural heritage. With heavy attendance in recent years, this event has also been moved to accommodate more spectators inside the CCPA. Now in its 27th year, the Festival of Friendship honors Cerritos’ rich cultural diversity through song, dance, and the spoken word. Performances will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 7. We’re thankful to the Port of Long Beach for its sponsorship of this year’s Festival of Friendship and support of local cultural groups.

My City Council colleagues and I look forward to seeing all of you at Festival of Friendship and several more events in 2026.