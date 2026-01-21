Small Steps, Big Wins: How to Make Healthy Weight Loss Stick

Losing weight can feel overwhelming for many people — sometimes as tough as climbing a mountain. But as the nation observes National Healthy Weight Week, Jan. 18–24, health experts want you to know that reaching a healthy weight is possible when you take small steps, set realistic goals and celebrate your progress.

Luisa Sabogal, a registered dietitian with Kaiser Permanente Southern California, says the key is patience and a positive mindset.

A slow, steady loss of half a pound to one pound per week is normal, Sabogal noted. Some weeks you may lose less — and that’s okay. Bodies change with age in many ways, and weight loss can become more challenging, but healthy habits still make a big difference.

The health benefits of maintaining a healthy weight are overwhelming. Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight can lower your risk for diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, fatty liver disease and sleep apnea. It can also support better mental health.

To stay motivated, Sabogal suggests turning your weight‑loss journey into something meaningful. Start by writing down your top five reasons for wanting to lose weight — your personal “why.” These reminders can help you stay focused when motivation dips.

According to Sabogal, visual cues also help. For instance, create a vision board with inspiring images, healthy food, active lifestyle, to maintain motivation and make mindful eating easier. Finding a “wellness partner” can make the process more enjoyable and keep you accountable. Sabogal also encourages focusing on what you can control each day: Did you eat vegetables? Did you move your body for at least 20 minutes? Even if you can’t fit in a full workout, a quick 10‑minute walk still counts.

And don’t forget to celebrate your wins — just not with food. Reward yourself with small pleasures like new socks, a family hike, a movie night or a relaxing bath. Weight loss takes time, Sabogal reminds us, but the payoff is worth it.

“With consistency and patience, you’ll feel healthier and stronger along the way,” she said.

