Universal Fan Fest Nights Begins April 23 and Continues Select Nights Through Saturday May 16

It’s time to buy your tickets for the second annual Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood which officially kicks off April 23!

January 16, 2026

Universal Studios Hollywood has decided that one fandom simply isn’t enough—and honestly, why should it be? Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Universal Fan Fest Nights, a limited-run after-hours event that boldly asks the question: “What if Scooby-Doo met Dracula, pirates took over WaterWorld, and you cast spells, rolled dice, and rode Yoshi—all in one night?”

Running select nights from April 23 through May 16, Universal Fan Fest Nights returns bigger, louder, and even more committed to letting every corner of your inner nerd clock in for overtime. This year’s lineup includes the debut of Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters, the return of ONE PIECE and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS by popular demand, and brand-new experiences inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. Yes, it’s a lot. No, Universal is not apologizing.

Fan Fest Nights is an after-hours, separately ticketed event exclusive to Universal Studios Hollywood, offering guests a full park takeover dedicated to sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, anime, cosplay, photo ops, themed food, themed merch, and the general joy of seeing wildly different fandoms coexist peacefully—at least until closing time.

One of the headline experiences this year is Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot, a walk-through adventure that begins on the Studio Tour tram and ends with guests wandering actual movie backlot streets alongside Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, Velma, and some of the most famous monsters in film history. Frankenstein, Dracula, the Bride of Frankenstein, and the Wolf Man all make appearances as guests move through iconic filming locations like Little Europe and the Court of Miracles. It’s part mystery, part nostalgia, and part “did that just happen?”

Anime fans can head to the WaterWorld venue for ONE PIECE: Grand Pirate Show, a live, high-energy production inspired by the wildly popular Universal Studios Japan version. Expect action, comedy, chaos, and a full commitment to pirate mayhem as fan-favorite characters bring the world of ONE PIECE to life on stage.

Over in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, guests will venture into the Forbidden Forest on a new walk-through experience guided by a Hogwarts professor. The mission involves tracking down a lost Hippogriff, encountering magical creatures, and proving—once and for all—that you absolutely would survive Hogwarts if given the chance.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD joins the festivities with the Colorful Yoshi Celebration, introducing a cheerful, multi-colored Yoshi takeover throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. Yes, there will be photo opportunities. Yes, they will be adorable. Yes, you will stop and take one.

Rounding out the lineup is the return of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Secrets of Waterdeep, back by popular demand and enhanced for 2026. Guests will join the Harpers to stop a plot by the infamous beholder Xanathar in a walk-through adventure that feels like stepping directly into a campaign. Xanathar himself is brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, because when you’re doing a beholder, you do it properly.

All Fan Fest Nights experiences and activations are included with admission each event night, with additional food, beverages, and merchandise available for purchase. Select theme park attractions will also remain open during the event, including Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Jurassic World—The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy, The Simpsons Ride, and more—because apparently sleep is optional.

Tickets are on sale now, with options ranging from single-night general admission to express passes, day-and-night combos, multi-night tickets, VIP tours, and an Ultimate Fandom Pass for those who simply refuse to choose just one night.

For ticket details, event dates, and full terms, visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com. Costumes encouraged. Enthusiasm required. Reality optional.

