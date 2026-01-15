1 girl and 2 adults found shot dead at Lakewood home

January 15, 2026

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — A girl and two adults were found dead after a triple shooting Thursday morning at home in Lakewood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Lorelei Avenue and South Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Emergency responders arrived at the single-story house and paramedics entered the residence at 8:07 a.m., clearing the scene less than an hour later, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that three people — a woman, a man and a girl — were pronounced dead at the location. Their identities were not immediately released.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unknown. Authorities did not release any information about a possible suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.