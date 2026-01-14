City of Artesia Reviews 2025 Community Benefit Grants, Approves $193,400 in Funding for 2026

LCCN Staff Report

The Artesia City Council reviewed the results of its 2025 Community Benefit Grant Program and approved a new round of grants totaling $193,400 for the 2026 funding cycle at its meeting Monday, Jan. 12.

The grant program is funded through community benefit agreements with the city’s three licensed cannabis businesses and provides financial support to nonprofit organizations serving Artesia residents.

During the meeting, representatives from organizations that received grants in 2025 delivered presentations detailing how their funding was used and the outcomes of their projects. Following the presentations, the council voted to approve grant allocations for 2026.

“It’s encouraging to see these programs making a real difference in our community,” Artesia Mayor Rene Trevino told Los Cerritos Community News. “We’re looking forward to seeing these initiatives grow even further in 2026.”

In 2025, a total of $99,000 was awarded to five organizations. The Artesia-Cerritos Lions Club received $12,000 and reported on programs including eyeglass assistance for students and holiday basket distributions. The Artesia Historical Society received $37,500 for historic preservation efforts, including work related to a planned replica bell tower honoring the original 1875 Artesia Grammar School bell.

Friends of the Artesia Library received $25,000 to expand educational, cultural, and literacy-based programming for children, teens, and adults. Saahas for Cause was awarded $13,000 to provide culturally responsive public health education, wellness workshops, and multilingual outreach. The South Asian Network received $11,500 to support community health services, citizenship assistance, educational workshops, and naturalization support.

For the 2026 funding cycle, the City Council approved $193,400 in nonprofit grants. Artesia Christian Home will receive $27,000 to support senior care services through its CARE Fund, addressing gaps in Medi-Cal reimbursement for skilled nursing, meals, and daily living assistance. The Artesia Historical Society was approved for $40,000 to continue construction of the replica bell tower project.

The Artesia-Cerritos Lions Club will receive $19,800 to continue community programs including eyeglass assistance and holiday distributions. Friends of the Artesia Library was approved for $16,800 to launch a video game lending program while continuing its educational and cultural offerings.

The Miss Artesia Pageant organization was awarded $26,000 to support youth leadership, civic engagement, and community service activities, including pageant-related events. The Rotary Club will receive $21,400 to provide literacy and enrichment programs for youth at AJ Padelford Park, including hands-on learning, computer-based activities, and supervised gaming.

Saahas for Cause was approved for $20,700 to continue wellness and “Know Your Rights” outreach within the South Asian community, with an emphasis on expanding participation. The South Asian Network will receive $21,700 to continue its health and citizenship programs while increasing the number of residents served.

Separately from the nonprofit allocation, the Artesia Chamber of Commerce was approved for $30,000 in grant funding. The funds will be used for business promotion, community outreach, and organizational development, including events, marketing efforts, website enhancements, and other activities aimed at supporting local businesses.

All grant recipients are required to submit year-end reports and present to the City Council detailing how the funds were used and the impact of their programs.

Additional information about the Community Benefit Grant Program is available through the City of Artesia at (562) 865-6262.