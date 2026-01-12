Cervical Cancer is Largely Preventable Among Women – Here’s How to Stay Protected

Health experts say the HPV vaccine provides powerful protection for women against cervical cancer.

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month – a time to spotlight facts and dispel myths about cervical health, especially for HPV. According to the American Cancer Society, about 13,820 new cases of invasive cervical cancer caused by HPV were diagnosed in 2024, and about 4,360 women are estimated to have died from this disease during that year.

Despite these daunting statistics, it’s often overlooked that cervical cancer can be largely prevented and cured if diagnosed early. Cervical cancer primarily affects the cervix, the lower part of the uterus.

According to the American Cancer Society, Hispanic women have the highest incidence rate of cervical cancer, followed by non-Hispanic Black women. In addition, Black women are more likely to die from the disease than women of other racial or ethnic groups due to racial and socioeconomic disparities in cervical cancer screening.

Despite the common misconception that the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is primarily administered to protect against sexually transmitted infection (STI) prevention, it’s often overlooked that it also provides powerful protection against cervical cancer.



“The HPV vaccine offers the best way to prevent cervical cancer, but it’s also very important for women to get screened for this disease,” said Dr. Katie Coakley, an OB/GYN physician with Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “When precancerous changes to the cervix are detected early through screening, that will reduce the risk of cervical cancer and prevent complications.”

What Causes Cervical Cancer?

The following factors contribute to a diagnosis of cervical cancer:

HPV Infection: The most significant cause of cervical cancer is a long-term infection with high-risk types of HPV, which cause about 70% of cervical cancers. Weakened Immune System: Individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV or those taking immunosuppressive medications, are at higher risk. Smoking: Smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke increase the risk of developing cervical cancer. Reproductive Factors: Multiple sexual partners and early age of sexual intercourse (younger than 18) increases the risk of becoming infected with HPV.

Cervical cancer screening is often done through a pap test and/or HPV screening depending on age and risk factors, Dr. Coakley said. Regardless of the type of cervical cancer screening you obtain, it’s important to stay on schedule.

“Together, vaccination and regular screenings will help prevent cervical cancer,” she said. “At Kaiser Permanente, we’re proud to say that our cervical cancer screening and HPV vaccination rates are in the top 10% nationally.”

According to Dr. Coakley, women should start getting screened for cervical cancer at age 21. Getting screened is especially important for certain groups from historically underserved populations.

“There are three simple things you can do to prevent cervical cancer: get vaccinated, get screened and contact your health care provider with any concerns about cervical cancer screening,” said Dr. Coakley.

Kaiser Permanente offers valuable information about cervical cancer, screening and prevention. Additional information on cervical cancer can also be obtained from the American College of OB/GYNs, including frequently asked questions.