A Norwalk Starbucks employee thought it was clever to doodle a pig on a deputy’s coffee cup. Instead of making a point, they just proved that even with a Sharpie, some people still manage to say nothing intelligent at all.

By Brian Hews

January 12, 2026

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is speaking out after one of its deputies was served a cup of coffee from an employee of a Norwalk Starbucks with a hand-drawn image of a pig on it.

In a statement, sheriff’s officials condemned the Jan. 9 incident, saying the image of a pig “is commonly used to demean law enforcement” and that the “action was extremely offensive, inappropriate, and unacceptable.”

On his private Instagram account, the deputy targeted by the drawing said he had stopped at the Starbucks in the middle of a 16-hour shift to get a cup of coffee so that he could just keep going.

“It felt discouraging and disrespectful, especially after a long day of serving the community,” the deputy wrote in the post. “All I wanted was caffeine, but instead I left feeling uneasy.”

Sheriff’s officials said the deputy reported the incident to the store manager, who advised that the matter would be investigated.

The sheriff’s deputy said he felt discouraged and uneasy by the drawing. (LASD)

L.A. Sheriff Robert Luna, after learning about the incident, contacted Starbucks’ corporate security division “to formally raise concerns and to ensure accountability,” the department’s statement noted.

Sheriff Luna also spoke with the deputy in question to check on his well-being and communicate that “disrespectful actions will not be tolerated against our personnel.”

A Starbucks’ spokesperson who spoke to KTLA Sunday evening also condemned the employee’s actions and said the drawing appears to be a popular meme not associated with law enforcement that should have never been delivered to a customer.

“This was unacceptable. We have reached out to the customer several times and leaders in the Sheriff’s Department to apologize,” the Starbucks’ spokesperson said. “We have a deep appreciation for law enforcement who are dedicated to keeping our communities safe. We immediately launched an investigation and are taking swift action.”

Comments on the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, where the statement was posted, ranged from calls for the employee’s termination and displays of support for the department to some observers calling the department’s position “embarrassing” and overly sensitive.

Laguna Beach Casting Call and Family Fun Fest Drew New Volunteers to Pageant of the Masters

Laguna Beach residents and visitors had the opportunity last weekend to step inside one of Southern California’s longest-running arts traditions as the Pageant of the Masters hosted its annual Open Casting Call alongside a two-day Family Fun Fest.

The Casting Call was held January 9 through 11 at the Festival of Arts grounds on Laguna Canyon Road and invited volunteers of all ages to sign up for on-stage and backstage roles in the 2026 Pageant production, titled “The Greatest of All Time.” The upcoming Pageant season is scheduled to run from July 9 through September 4, 2026.

During the Casting Call, prospective on-stage volunteers learned how performers pose motionless in live re-creations of famous works of art, while backstage volunteers support the production through makeup, costumes, headpieces, and set assistance. No prior experience was required, and organizers noted that all volunteers receive training. Attendees had photographs taken, measurements recorded, and were able to preview artwork planned for the 2026 show. No appointments were required to participate.

Casting Call hours were Friday evening and Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with the weekend dates overlapping with the return of the Family Fun Fest. The festival portion of the event gave visitors a behind-the-scenes look at Pageant sets, along with photo opportunities, snacks, and access to the popular Bizarre Bazaar.

The Bizarre Bazaar featured Pageant props, artwork, costumes, and other unique items available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting scholarships and arts programming at the Festival of Arts.

Organizers said those interested in volunteering who were unable to attend the Casting Call can still participate by scheduling a private appointment with the casting department. Additional volunteer information remains available through the Pageant of the Masters website.