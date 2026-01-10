Making New Year’s Resolutions That Actually Stick

With the new year now upon us, millions of people are embracing the tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions—whether it’s exercising more, eating healthier, saving money, or committing to personal growth. The intent is admirable, but the reality is sobering: most resolutions don’t last long.

Research shows that resolutions often fade quickly. According to Ohio State University, about 23% of people abandon their resolutions within the first week, and 43% give up by the end of January. Longer-term studies reveal that only 9% of Americans successfully keep their resolutions for an entire year.

So, what can you do to beat the odds?

Why Resolutions Fail

High expectations: Many people set overly ambitious goals that feel overwhelming.

Lack of planning: Without a clear strategy, resolutions remain vague intentions.

Motivation drop-off: Initial excitement fades without reinforcement.

Expert-Recommended Strategies for Success

Dr. Laura Halpin, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Downey, along with other health experts, offers practical advice to help resolutions stick:

Set SMART Goals Goals should be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound. Example: Instead of “I’ll exercise more,” commit to “I’ll walk 30 minutes, five days a week.”

Focus on Process, Not Just Outcomes Build daily habits that lead to success. Example: Preparing healthy meals instead of just aiming to “lose weight.”

Create a Supportive Environment Surround yourself with cues that reinforce your goals. Example: Keep fruit on the counter and hide junk food in the pantry.

Plan for Obstacles Anticipate setbacks and prepare solutions. Example: If you miss a workout, schedule a makeup session instead of quitting.

Track Your Progress Monitoring progress boosts motivation. Example: Journaling or using apps to celebrate small wins.

Stay Flexible and Reflect Adjust goals as needed and reflect on what’s working. Example: If running feels unsustainable, switch to cycling or swimming.



The Numbers Behind Success

About 30% of Americans make resolutions each year, and nearly half set more than one.

Health-related goals dominate: 79% of resolutions focus on fitness, diet or wellness.

Accountability matters: People who share their goals with others are 65% more likely to succeed.

Final Thought

“If you want to keep your New Year’s resolutions for better physical, emotional or mental health reasons, the key is to be realistic and take small steps,” says Dr. Halpin. “Unrealistic expectations often lead to discouragement and failure. But with the right approach, you’re far more likely to succeed.”