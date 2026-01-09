A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

January 9, 2025

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

As we emerge from the holiday season and settle into 2026, we have a lot to look forward to in the City of Cerritos. This year, we will continue progressing in implementing our Strategic Plan goals, including enhanced community programming.

In 2026, we’re proud to celebrate the 70th anniversary of our City’s incorporation. Cerritos’ birthday is Friday, April 24, and will be commemorated the following day, Saturday, April 25, with our annual Spring Fling and Fireworks Spectacular. As part of our 70th year, we’ll be dedicating new public artwork at the Cerritos Civic Center, which will include a series of new sculptures. Milking Time: A Tribute to Dairy Valley will feature a farmer, his son and daughter, the family dog, and—of course—a cow. This is a reflection of Cerritos’ agricultural roots and the enduring values of family and community. Later this month, we’ll unveil the chosen name of the cow sculpture. Ten finalist names have been selected and voting concludes on January 16 at cerritos.gov/cow.

Also in January, celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during our annual ceremony. As the popularity of this event has grown significantly in recent years, we’ve moved the event into our main theater at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA). Join us on Monday, January 19, beginning at 10 a.m. Guests at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day ceremony are encouraged to bring a canned food item for donation.

The City’s annual Festival of Friendship has also moved to the CCPA to give more guests the chance to enjoy this long-running program. The 27th annual Festival of Friendship celebrates the City’s rich cultural diversity. The event will be held on Saturday, February 7, beginning at 11 a.m. at the CCPA.

These events are just a few examples of how the City of Cerritos is enhancing community programming in 2026. To streamline our event coordination, the Cerritos City Council is scheduled at its January 12 meeting to consider the adoption of an ordinance establishing a City Celebrations Committee. If approved, the committee would provide guidance to staff on several events throughout the year, including Festival of Friendship, Spring Fling, Let Freedom Ring Celebration, Halloween Festival, and Santa’s Sleigh Day at the CCPA, among others.

We look forward to joining with our residents, businesses, and visitors for a variety of celebrations in 2026.