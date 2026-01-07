Senator Bob Archuleta Announces Reelection Bid for 2026

January 7, 2026

PICO RIVERA, Calif. – California State Sen. Bob Archuleta has announced he is seeking reelection to continue delivering resources and results for the 30th Senate District and advancing policies that benefit communities across California.

“It has been an honor to represent the 30th District, and I never take the public trust lightly,” Archuleta said. “I am committed to continuing this work on behalf of our families, veterans, seniors and working people.”

A former law enforcement officer, U.S. Army veteran and former Obama appointee to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Archuleta was first elected to the Senate in 2018. Since then, he has helped secure more than $100 million in state funding for local infrastructure projects, including libraries, parks and public safety facilities, while supporting education, veterans services, clean energy initiatives and first responders. Archuleta has been a leading advocate for veterans, seniors, working families, union labor and public safety, while promoting economic growth, environmental responsibility and good-paying local jobs.

“I am grateful for the support of labor, veterans, educators, law enforcement, small businesses and community leaders throughout the district,” Archuleta said. “Together, we’ve made real progress, and there is more work ahead.”

The 30th Senate District includes communities in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Archuleta currently serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs and is a member of the following standing committees: Business, Professions and Economic Development; Governmental Organization; Energy, Utilities and Communications; Transportation; and the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management. He is also the Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy and sits on the Senate Special Committee on International Sporting Events: Olympics and World Cup Soccer. Archuleta is also a proud member of both the Latino Legislative Caucus and Armenian Legislative Caucus.