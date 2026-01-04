Winter’s Hidden Challenge: How to Spot and Manage Seasonal Depression

With winter having arrived on Dec. 21 with cooler weather and the excitement of the holiday season, for many people, the shift in seasons doesn’t just mean sweaters and hot cocoa. Shorter days with less sunlight, rain and darker evenings can trigger something more serious: Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

What Is SAD?

SAD is a type of depression tied to seasonal changes. It usually shows up in the fall and sticks around through the winter months. Dr. Laura Halpin, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center, explains:

“Typically, people struggling with SAD will feel their energy decreasing and notice changes in mood like feeling down or sad or easier to become angry,” she said “These symptoms often resolve during the spring and summer months. But until then, some will feel more anxious and even depressed at times.”

In other words, it’s not just “winter blues.” SAD is a real condition that can affect your mood, energy and even relationships.

Recognizing the Symptoms

SAD often starts mild but can get worse as the season progresses. According to the Mayo Clinic, common symptoms include:

Feeling down or sad most of the day, nearly every day.

Losing interest in activities you used to enjoy.

Low energy and sluggishness.

Sleeping too much.

Craving carbs, overeating and gaining weight.

Trouble concentrating.

Feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or guilt.

Thoughts of not wanting to live.



These signs shouldn’t be brushed off as just a seasonal funk. Paying attention to them is important for your mental health, advised Dr. Halpin.



What You Can Do

If you suspect SAD is affecting you, there are steps you can take to ease its impact, according to Dr. Halpin:

Get moving: Exercise regularly and spend time outdoors, even if it’s chilly. Early morning sunlight can be especially helpful.

Exercise regularly and spend time outdoors, even if it’s chilly. Early morning sunlight can be especially helpful. Stay connected: Human connection matters. Join a book club, attend community events, or simply make plans with friends. Going out to safe places in the community (even when its dark outside earlier) can make a big difference.

Human connection matters. Join a book club, attend community events, or simply make plans with friends. Going out to safe places in the community (even when its dark outside earlier) can make a big difference. Keep active: Find ways to stay physically and socially engaged despite the shorter days.



Dr. Halpin emphasizes that maintaining steady mood and motivation year-round is key.

When to Seek Help

Sometimes, self-care isn’t enough. Dr. Halpin advises seeking professional help if SAD symptoms start interfering with your daily life – whether that’s work, school, relationships, or hobbies you once enjoyed.

“Working with a mental health professional is an investment in ourselves and an opportunity to grow and strengthen our relationship with ourselves and other people,” she said. “It’s important to seek help to ensure good mental health!”

Bottom line: Winter can be tough for some, but recognizing SAD and taking steps to manage it can make a big difference. And if it feels overwhelming, reaching out for professional support is not just okay – it’s essential.