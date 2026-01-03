LBS Financial Credit Union Makes Holiday Donation to Long Beach Fire Department’s “Spark of Love” Toy Drive

Long Beach, CA – January 2, 2025 – LBS Financial Credit Union employees donated hundreds of toys, books, clothing, and gift cards on December 10th to the Long Beach Fire Department’s “Spark of Love” Toy Drive. This donation is part of the Credit Union’s cherished tradition during its annual holiday breakfast.

The Long Beach “Spark of Love” Toy Drive began around 1955 when Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) Firefighter Murray Cohn started collecting toys for kids in need. Since then, LBFD continues to carry on this annual toy drive and delivers to families and community organizations during the holiday season.

“Through the combined generosity of Long Beach businesses and residents, each year the toy drive is able to provide gifts to approximately 400 families and over 20 different youth-based community groups,” said Will Nash, firefighter and toy drive coordinator. “I believe this builds goodwill within our community and provides kids with positive role models.”

“The Long Beach Fire Department’s commitment to the community is inspiring,” said LBS Financial Credit Union President & CEO, Sean Hardeman. “LBS Financial Credit Union is proud to support Long Beach first responders through this year’s toy drive as part of our ongoing tradition of donating to local nonprofits. Thanks to our employees for their kindness this holiday season.”

The holiday gifts were collected by Long Beach Fire Department firefighters and were distributed to children and families in the Long Beach area.

Left to right: Sean Hardeman, LBS Financial President and CEO, Will Nash, LBFD Firefighter/Spark of Love Coordinator, Heather Summers, LBS Financial Chief Marketing Officer, and Jason Hosea, LBFD Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention/Fire Marshall.