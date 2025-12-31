Coroner ID’s Man Stabbed to Death in Cerritos

December 31, 2025

A 37-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Cerritos was identified Wednesday. He was identified Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner as Mark Brown.

The fatal assault occurred at about 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Street and Studebaker Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Brown was stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

rimeAnyone with information regarding the assault was urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.com.