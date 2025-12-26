A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

The strength of our community is defined by our people. When the City of Cerritos partners with our residents and businesses to listen, learn, and share knowledge, we all benefit. Which is why I’m extremely proud that our City has launched a new civic leadership academy, L.E.A.D. Cerritos.

L.E.A.D. stands for Learn, Educate, Act, and Discover. This free, seven-session program is designed to educate and empower Cerritos residents by deepening their understanding of local government operations, decision-making processes, and community priorities. The program promotes meaningful civic engagement and strengthens collaboration between City officials and community members. The application form is available at cerritos.gov/lead and will close on Friday, January 9, 2026.

A maximum of 60 applicants will be accepted into L.E.A.D. Cerritos, with priority consideration given to current appointed Cerritos Advisory Board Members. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and are required to attend all seven sessions. Most sessions will take place on the third Thursday of the month, beginning January 22, 2026.

As a L.E.A.D. Cerritos member, you’ll engage in information sessions on various Cerritos services led by our knowledgeable staff. From January through July, we’ll present details on the inner workings of everything from public safety services and financial planning to public utilities and community events. The academy is a win-win for community participants and our employees. Participants who complete L.E.A.D. Cerritos will gain a greater understanding of how our City operates. City employees will benefit from quality feedback and ways to enhance our services to better serve our community.

Thank you for considering this important opportunity to get involved in city government. For additional information on L.E.A.D. Cerritos, including the full program schedule, or to complete an application, visit cerritos.gov/lead. The application process closes on January 9, 2026.