How powerlifting works: equipment, technique and injury prevention

Powerlifting is a sport about strength, but not about brutality. It’s not just about lifting the barbell, but doing it accurately and safely. The main secret to progress is proper technique and the right equipment, which protects the body and helps you get the most out of yourself.

Basic powerlifting equipment

The belt is the powerlifter’s main tool. It is needed to support the back and create pressure inside the abdomen, which stabilises the torso. This helps to lift heavy weights without overloading the spine. The tighter the belt, the stronger the support, but the more difficult it is to breathe with the diaphragm. Therefore, the belt is selected according to the level of experience and type of exercise: weightlifting — for more mobile movements, powerlifting — for maximum fixation.

Bandages and knee pads protect the joints, limit range of motion, retain heat and reduce the risk of sprains. But if they are too tight, they interfere with blood flow. Therefore, it is best to consult with a trainer on how to use bandages. This type of protection is most often made of cotton, neoprene, polyester or rubber.

Footwear also plays a role. For example, for the basic deadlift exercise, choose flat soles so that your heels do not lift. And for squats, weightlifting shoes with a small heel are good. They help with balance and make it easier to keep your back straight. Regular trainers with soft soles are dangerous: the force is absorbed by the cushioning and the foot is not fixed in place.

Another important thing is magnesium to prevent your hands from slipping. This is not chalk, but a special substance that absorbs moisture. Without it, the barbell bar can slip out of your hands when pulling or pressing. Almost everyone uses magnesium at competitions — it’s a simple and safe way to improve grip. Beginners don’t need it — they don’t lift heavy weights.

Advanced athletes also have reinforced equipment — jumpsuits and press shirts. It works thanks to dense synthetic materials — most often polyester or polyurethane. A suit for squats or deadlifts creates compression, which helps push the barbell out of the bottom position. A bench press shirt works similarly: the fabric is stretched when the athlete lowers the barbell and helps make the starting movement upwards. However, the technique changes slightly — you need to lower the bar at a different angle and control the tension of the suit, otherwise the movement simply will not work.

This equipment is not designed for comfort. It is not easy to put on, sometimes it is even difficult to breathe in it, and movement is restricted. But in competitions, it allows you to lift weights that would be impossible without support. Therefore, there are two separate divisions in powerlifting — ‘equipment’ and ‘classic’. In the first, athletes use reinforced equipment, in the second — only a belt, bandages and magnesium. These are different approaches to the same thing: to show maximum strength while maintaining control over the body.

How to start powerlifting

Powerlifting is based on three basic exercises: squats, bench presses and deadlifts. They effectively work all the muscles of the legs, back, abs, shoulder girdle, arms and chest.

Beginners usually start by learning the technique, rather than lifting weights. The main mistake is trying to lift the maximum weight from day one. As a result, your back, elbows or knees will suffer. The first few months are spent working on your posture, breathing and coordination with small working weights so that your body gets used to it and you understand which muscles are engaged and when.

A good option to start with is three workouts a week with alternating loads. One day — squats and finishing exercises for the legs, another — bench press, deadlift and upper body work, with a rest day in between. The main task is not the number of sets, but consistency. Remember that muscles get stronger during recovery, not in the gym, so sleep, nutrition, and breaks between workouts are the foundation of any progress.

To develop maximum strength in powerlifting, use 4-6 sets of 2-6 reps in basic exercises. For endurance or as finishing exercises, use 3-4 sets of 8-15 reps. Beginners are often recommended a programme of five sets of five reps.