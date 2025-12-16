Artesia Earns Gold Level Gateway Cities Energy Action Award for Third Consecutive Year

LCCN Staff Report
Artesia, CA – The City of Artesia has once again been recognized as a regional leader in sustainability, earning the Gold Level Gateway Cities Energy Action Award (GCEAA) for the third consecutive year. The award was presented at the 5th Annual GCEAA Ceremony on December 9, held at the SoCalGas Energy Resource Center in Downey.
The Gateway Cities Energy Action Award program highlights cities that demonstrate strong commitment to reducing energy consumption, advancing climate-friendly projects, and implementing long-term strategies that support a more sustainable region. Participating cities are evaluated on a range of activities, includingfacility upgrades, grant acquisition for environmental initiatives, and the integration of energy-efficient practices into municipal operations.
Artesia’s continued Gold-level achievement reflects the City’s proactive efforts over the past year, including;
“This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and our investment in projects that benefit both our residents and the broader region,” said Mayor Rene Trevino.
For more information, please contact Artesia City Hall at (562) 865-6262 or visit www.cityofartesia.us.
