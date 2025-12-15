From Holiday Stress to Holiday Strength: Finding Joy in the Season

The holiday season is often celebrated as a time of joy, connection and warmth. We hear it everywhere: “It’s the best time of the year.” And while that’s true for many, it’s also important to acknowledge that the holidays can bring challenges – stress, loneliness and even sadness.
But here’s the inspiring truth: Even in the midst of these struggles, there are powerful ways to rediscover peace, gratitude and meaning.
Dr. Laura Halpin, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Downey, reminds us that holiday stress is common. It can stem from missing loved ones, feeling isolated, or facing the pressures of family gatherings and gift-giving. Yet, she emphasizes that by rethinking expectations, we can transform the season into something more authentic and fulfilling.
Why Stress Shows Up – and How We Can Rise Above It
Recent research highlights several reasons people feel overwhelmed during the holidays:
These numbers may sound daunting, but they also remind us that we’re not alone. Millions of people share these feelings, and that means millions of opportunities to support one another, to shift perspective, and to choose joy in new ways.
Turning Stress Into Strength
Dr. Halpin offers simple yet powerful strategies to reclaim the season:
The holidays don’t have to be perfect to be beautiful. They don’t have to look like the movies or match anyone else’s expectations. They can simply be yours – filled with small moments of connection, acts of kindness and gratitude for the present.
So if stress creeps in this season, remember this: It’s not a sign of weakness, but an invitation to slow down, reset and focus on what truly matters. Joy isn’t found in perfection – it’s found in presence.
Kaiser Permanente offers information on stress management, but the most important resource is already within you: The ability to choose peace, gratitude and love, even during the busiest time of year.
