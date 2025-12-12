Police ID alleged drunk driver who hit, injured Anaheim High students

Police identified the alleged drunk driver who hit eight Anaheim High School track athletes on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, as 27-year-old Anthony Alva Palafox of Anaheim, arrested on suspicion of DUI (alcohol/drugs) after veering his orange Toyota Corolla onto the sidewalk and striking the teens while they waited at a light. The students, ages 16-17, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, with most released by Thursday, but the incident led to community concern and the deployment of crisis counselors by the school district.