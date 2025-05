Tariff Deal? U.S. Has $11.9 Billion Surplus With the UK

May 8, 2024

U.S. goods imports from the United Kingdom totaled $68.1 billion in 2024, up 6.0 percent ($3.9 billion) from 2023. The U.S. goods trade surplus with the United Kingdom was $11.9 billion in 2024, a 17.4 percent increase ($1.8 billion) over 2023.

MAGA morons…..getting conned again.

