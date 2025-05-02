Screwball romantic comedy ‘The Angel Next Door’ at International City Theatre

May 2, 2025

International City Theatre presents the Los Angeles premiere of The Angel Next Door, a deliciously screwy rom-com by Paul Slade Smith, the playwright behind last season’s hit comedy The Outsider. Los Angeles directing veteran Cate Caplin is at the helm for a three-week run, June 13 through June 29, at ICT’s home in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. Two low-priced previews take place on June 11 and June 12.

Young Oliver Adams (recent USC grad Armand Akbari) is on the brink of a major success. His novel, “The Angel Next Door,” is about to be published — and famed Broadway playwrights Charlotte and Arthur Sanders (Meeghan Holaway, who originated the role of Florence Greenberg in Baby It’s You, and Geoffrey Lower, recently seen at ICT in Deathtrap) have already adapted his book for what is sure to be a huge stage hit. And who do they have their eye on as the leading lady? Margot Bell, of course (comedic actress and singer Jessica Fishenfeld) — the very person Oliver adores and about whom he has written his novel (although he hasn’t told her yet…). When they all converge for a weekend in Newport, Rhode Island along with Margot’s Broadway co-star, the vain but empty-headed Victor Pratt (Nick Lunetta), the thin walls of the well-appointed mansion reveal that Oliver’s “angel” may not be all that angelic after all. Even the inscrutable hotel maid Olga (avant-garde multimedia performance artist Sky Palkowitz), sick and tired as she is of “theater people,” comes to realize that only the power of theater can save the play, Oliver’s novel and— perhaps most importantly — his heart.

“It’s a comedy that’s in love with theater,” says Smith. “About people in love with theater who, in pursuit of a surefire Broadway hit, might have to give reality a rewrite to arrive at a happy ending.”

Inspired by a 1924 drawing room comedy by Ferenc Molnar, The Angel Next Door was originally commissioned by David Ellenstein for North Coast Rep and the Laguna Playhouse. Following its September, 2023 premiere, the romp has gone on to delight theatergoers all over the country.

Paul Slade Smith is a writer and actor based in Brooklyn, New York. His political comedy The Outsider, seen last season at ICT, was the recipient of two 2023 Helen Hayes Awards. Unnecessary Farce, winner of 15 regional theater awards, has had over 325 productions throughout the United States and Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Switzerland, Iceland, Singapore and Japan. As an actor, Paul received a 2019 Helpmann Award nomination for his performance as Willy Wonka in the Australian premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. His past credits include the original Broadway casts of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland and the 2018 Lincoln Center revival of My Fair Lady; national tours of Wicked and The Phantom of the Opera; and productions at American Repertory Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, The Goodman and Steppenwolf.

Cate Caplin has produced, directed and choreographed over 200 productions in Los Angeles and at the Edinburgh Arts Festival in Scotland. A few of her favorite directing credits include A View from the Bridge, Proof, Doubt, Private Lives, Zero Hour, Lobby Hero, The Lady With All the Answers, Picnic, Beyond Therapy, Wait Until Dark, Rabbit Hole, It’s Only a Play and The Importance of Being Earnest. Women in Theatre honored Caplin with its Red Carpet Award for her contribution as a theater producer, director and choreographer. Her direction and choreography have earned multiple Ovation, Garland, Broadway World, Eddon and Scenie awards and nominations. She was Ovation-nominated in three categories (“Best Production,” “Best Direction” and “Best Choreography”) for her original show, Fascinating Rhythms, starring Melissa Manchester and a company of champion ballroom dancers, winning for choreography. Caplin wrote and directed her first feature film, Mating Dance, which was produced by Picture Entertainment and Cineville/Keystone and won an Accolade Award for “Best Indie Feature” at NYC’s Oniros Film Festival; Indie Fest Film Awards of Merit for direction, screenplay and feature film; and a 2024 “Hollywood Best” Indie Film Festival Award. She most recently directed the feature film The Unicorn Diaries, slated to come out later this year. Caplin is a recipient of the Playwright’s Arena “Lee Melville Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Los Angeles Theatre Community.”

The creative team for The Angel Next Door includes set designer Destiny Manewal, lighting designer Donna Ruzika, costume designer Kim DeShazo, sound designer Dave Mickey and prop designer Patty Briles. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA. The stage manager is John Freeland, Jr.

The Angel Next Door runs June 13 through June 29 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12 both at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $56 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, except opening night (Friday, June 13), and $59 on opening night and at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $44.

International City Theatre is located in Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center’s Beverly O’Neill Theater at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802.For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org

