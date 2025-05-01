‘Legally Blonde’ Earns an A+ at La Mirada Theatre



Kathryn Brunner and “Little Ricky” star in Legally Blonde: The Musical, directed by Cynthia Ferrer, and now playing at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

May 1, 2025

By Stepheny Gehrig

Grab some pink accessories and get ready to head to Harvard Law. “Legally Blonde” has just arrived at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

All aspects of the show were enthralling, from set design to costuming. But what stood out most was the choreography. The show is heavily reliant on its dance numbers, which were very intricate yet captivating. The complexity and the precision that go into ensemble numbers are always compelling, but Dana Salimando’s choreography direction composed perfection for these numbers.

With big shoes to fill, Kathryn Brunner fully and perfectly embodies Elle Woods. Brunner’s positivity, charm, and grace craft the perfect Elle Woods. While her personality fits the character, Brunner’s voice deserves the spotlight. In moments like “Serious” and “Bend and Snap,” Brunner blends humor and charm to create lighthearted yet impactful moments in the show.

Nicholas McDonough perfectly captured the toxicity and self-centeredness of Warner Huntington III. But Waner is exquisitely countered by Elle’s new friend Paulette, played by Anthea Neri-Best. While on her search for love, Paulette becomes a new symbol for love within friendships, a love of which Elle is in search of. Neri-Best’s representation of Paulette is one of fun, vulnerability, and relatability.

On the other hand, Vivienne Kensington, played by Anna Mintzer, metamorphosizes into a likable, loveable character who supports Elle’s career goals. Mintzer’s on-stage performance as Vivienne creates the tension that “Legally Blonde” needs to keep audiences entertained. While Vivienne has moments of hostility toward Elle, she becomes a cornerstone for Elle’s comeback. Surpassing the story’s love triangle, Mintzer and Brunner’s friendship is another instance in which Elle finds the love and support she is searching for through another female friendship.

Brook Wyndham, played by Jane Papageorge, left the audience in awe. Papageorge took the stage in a sporty outfit and a jump rope in hand. Singing and jumping simultaneously, there is no wonder why she was a perfect fit for the role. Papageorge gave the most impressive performance in “Whipped into Shape,” as she kept a steady tone and perfect pitch while maintaining the choreography.

“Legally Blonde” is a fun and eccentric show that empowers women, encourages love, and highlights friendship. The show has moments of pure hysterics but is also deeply set in sentimentality. “Legally Blonde” is a show that strives to empower female audiences, uphold friendships, and inspire women of all ages to pursue their dreams and desires.

“Legally Blonde” will be at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts until May 18. Tickets range from $25 to $95. An open-captioned performance will be held on May 10 at 2 p.m. Get tickets at the La Mirada Theater website.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related