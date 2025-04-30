‘Glass in Flight’ Dalle de Verre Exhibit Dazzles at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Tucson artist and lawyer Alex Heveri poses with one of her honeycomb-shaped sculptures at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. Courtesy photo/Flower Fields

April 30, 2025

By Brian Hews

Just a little over an hour south on Interstate 5, you can drive to Ranunculus Nirvana at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, which are now alive in color. On the fifty-five-acre plot grows the renowned flowers known for their large, double-petaled blooms that sit atop tall, straight stems.

LCCN visited The Flower Fields to view its first traveling art exhibit by the super-talented public defender-artist Alex Heveri. Heveri is a Tucson-based artist and sculptor who has been creating larger-than-life steel and glass structures for over 25 years. Her “Glass in Flight” at the Flower Fields exhibit displays 38 amazing, large glass and steel sculptures in the flower gardens and fields.

The exhibits in Glass in Flight represent more than 4 years of solo work. The massive Dalle de Verre glass and steel sculptures of life-like bees, butterflies, birds, beetles, and dragonflies, some towering 12 feet high, together weigh more than 50,000 pounds. The sparkling, realistic sculptures were all conceived, designed, cut, assembled, and welded by Alex herself.

She places the glittering glass into bright, powder-coated steel frames. Her work draws inspiration from nature, particularly the fluid and ethereal movement of butterflies, fireflies, and beetles in flight.

Dalle de Verre, French for “slab of glass,” is a unique stained glass technique that uses thick slabs of colored glass—typically about one inch thick—that are chipped or faceted and then set in a matrix of epoxy resin or concrete rather than traditional lead came. A came is the slender, grooved strip of metal—traditionally lead—used in stained glass windows to hold individual pieces of glass together.

The Dalle de Verre method gives the glass a sculptural, jewel-like quality and is known for its vibrant color, texture, and the ability to play with light in dramatic ways.

The Dalle de Verre glass is from Indiana-based Kokomo Opalescent Glass Company. Kokomo is the premier and only active Dalle de Verre glass slabs producer. Heveri has to plan three years ahead to receive the glass.

Heveri’s love of the beauty and complexity of nature in general and insects, in particular, can be summed up using the words “biophilia,” “entomophilic,” or “love of life,” and “love of insects.”

These two terms illustrate a new approach to the human/insect interface. This attitude of love of life and love of insects is apparent in every Heveri sculpture, as is her talent in modeling two notoriously dangerous and unforgiving mediums: steel and glass.

Visiting the Ranch last year, the color and beauty of Carlsbad Ranch inspired Heveri to make each of her sculptures. She made pollinators to mimic the perfect nature of what she was sculpting.

Heveri and her artworks have been featured in multiple magazines and videos. She has won numerous art competitions, awards, and public art commissions, and her work appears in galleries, public venues, and private collections around America.

Heveri is honored to showcase her pieces at The Flower Fields. “The kaleidoscope of color that the Flower Fields bring each year is a stunning contrast for the individual sculptures that make up my ‘Glass in Flight’ exhibit,” said Heveri while leading a tour of her artwork. “I’m thrilled to bring my largest exhibit to date to Carlsbad, with sculptures sprinkled throughout the gardens and fields.”

Time is Running Out

It’s the final two weeks of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch season but programming keeps blooming this 2025 season in case you have any stories around spring travel or Mother’s Day.

From the bloom of the “Sea of Sunflowers” to the upcoming Mother’s Day celebration on May 11, It is not too late for another visit or two and experience the below programming:

The Sea of Sunflowers have officially returned for its fourth appearance at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch! Spanning 5-acres, the Sea of Sunflowers patch showcases a dazzling array of colors, shapes, and sizes, all included with the price of your entry ticket. Embark on one of our Tractor Wagon Rides to arrive directly at the heart of a sunflower sanctuary. .

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch exclusive Mother’s Day celebration is set to take place on Sunday, May 11. The final day of the 2025 season will be spent honoring the cherished mothers in our lives with a captivating display of flowers and enchanting performances throughout the day, featuring the colorful dancing of the Rancho Buena Vista High School’s Ballet Folklorico. Treat mom and indulge in the flavors of the farm from the Pizza Trolley serving artisan pizzas made from scratch and cool off with a treat from Sweet Swirls Ice Cream or a stop by the Lemonade Stand – freshly squeezed and made to order! After strolling the rows of colorful blooms, stop by the fun interactive attractions sprinkled amongst the gardens like:

Of course, take in the traveling sculpture exhibit, Glass in Flight, by celebrated artist Alex Heveri.

A New Butterfly Encounter experience holds hundreds of vibrant butterflies fluttering gracefully and landing gently on guests. Nectar sticks attract the butterflies, creating a magical and serene experience that offers a unique connection with nature’s beauty.

Tea in the Garden (May 4) – Enjoy a relaxing tea & delightful food catered in a tranquil floral setting. Take a moment to delight in the beauty of nature all around us.

Sunset Wine Tasting & Music (May 2, May 9) – Enjoy an intimate wine experience with Advanced Sommelier Lamar Engel of The Wine Militia featuring premium wines and food bites all paired to songs played by live musical artists. Watch the sun as it sets on 50 acres of ranunculus flowers varying in a myriad of colors.

Take in musical performances by:

Bill Magee will be performing May 4 1PM – 5PM

Mariachi Serenata will be performing May 10 1PM – 4:30PM

Tickets for the 2025 season are available at: bit.ly/flowerfields2025 and you can find a selection of high res images for your use here.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA, 92008. Single ticket admission is $27 for adults, $25 for seniors 60+ and military, $17 for children 3–10, and free for children under three and must be purchased online before arrival. Season passes are $57 for adults, $52 for seniors 60+, $33 for children 3–10, with group tours also available. Wagon tours are priced at $8 for adults and $4 for children. Private events are available to book year-round, including corporate groups and weddings. Advanced tickets will be available for purchase by visiting https://www.theflowerfields.com/.

The Cassara Carlsbad Resort is offering a special Stay and See package that includes a spacious guest room, complimentary overnight parking, two ‘Flower Power Sour’ welcome cocktails and two tickets to enter The Flower Fields.

