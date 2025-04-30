Experts agree climate change is already affecting the entire state of California

April 30, 2025

By Laurie Hanson

With the Trump administration’s denial of climate change becoming increasingly apparent through its policies, a chorus of experts is sounding the urgent alarm that the crisis is already taking a toll on Southern California and the entire state.

“About 10 years ago, we started noticing that the temps in the summer and winter were edging higher and higher,” said Orange Coast College Professor Emeritus, Biological Sciences Ann Harmer. As a Sea and Sage Audubon Society member since 2010 and having served on their Board of Directors for 5 years plus living in SoCal since 1967, she has noticed how it has affected local birds and wildlife.

“The decreases [in bird species] are due to many factors,” she said. “First, loss of habitat as developers choose the richest wildlife areas to destroy for new homes.”

The temperature increases worldwide have resulted in many plants blooming and going to seed earlier. If plants bloom and seed earlier, in an area where birds migrate to raise their young, by the time the young are hatched, there is no food left for them, and they starve, and reproductive capabilities decrease, according to Prof. Harmer.

“As plants bloom and seed earlier, insects and birds that pollinate them are not yet present. Birds have not arrived to breed; insects often do not emerge in time to pollinate food plants for birds AND US,” she added.

The National Audubon Society estimates that 3 billion birds were lost between 1970 and 2000, and now the estimate is at 1 billion a year. This is due to loss of habitat, loss of food as farmland is converted to housing, building strikes during migration, and the indiscriminate use of pesticides, resulting in an overall decrease in the insect population. Some estimates say that up to 40 percent of insects have been lost.

“What most of the population isn’t aware of is that the use of sprays, and again, habitat loss, is decimating the insects as well,” Prof. Harmer said. “These ‘bugs’ pollinate and provide food for birds, reptiles, amphibians, and people.”

The mission of the Audubon is to save the remaining birds and try to increase their populations. Through captive breeding programs, such as the return of the California condor to the wild, rescuing and rehabilitating birds to be returned to the wild, and providing captive birds that cannot be set free due to severe injury, the Audubon teaches to summer camps, schools, and other nature-based organizations.

According to an article Prof. Harmer recently read in the O.C. Register, society has already passed the tipping point of 1.6 degrees Celsius in global warming.

“It has been estimated by climate and biological scientists that this increase is high enough that there is nothing we can do,” she said. “But we CAN prevent a further increase if we only focus on what is important to our survival and not just what makes the rich richer!”

To mitigate this, Harmer says the public can protest by writing or calling their State and Federal Government legislators to bring back the EPA, stop taking away public lands for drilling or mining, and, if possible, buy electric cars.

“We are already feeling the weather effects of climate change,” she explained. “Sea level is rising as glaciers and icebergs melt, wildfires are increasingly dangerous due to dry weather and high winds, rainstorms are becoming more severe and more deadly, there are more hurricanes and tornadoes in the southeast than ever before, and the storms are getting stronger.”

“And the government has tried to close down FEMA, which rescues and provides housing and water to millions affected by these powerful storms,” said Prof. Harmer. “Alaska is suffering as the permafrost melts. Due to melting, there is now an open passage between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans that is affecting whale and other sea mammal migrations. Everything is connected in the natural world, and if one system is disrupted, all of the systems are.”

“Future generations may be living in bubbles because the air is unbreathable and the water undrinkable,” she added. “They may never hear a birdsong. They may never hike in the mountains or see the desert at sunrise. Nature will be lost to them, and the few voices remaining have been silenced, one by one.”

“I fear for the children,” Prof. Harmer said. “And we have been aware of this issue since the 1960’s.”

Another Southern California-based expert on climate science, sustainability, and microplastic pollution is Dr. Jennifer Brandon, who holds a Ph.D. in Biological Oceanography from Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

As the founder of Wild Beacon Consulting , she advises philanthropies and organizations on strategies, sustainable investing, and impactful climate solutions. With over a decade of experience, including roles at King Philanthropies and Applied Ocean Sciences, Dr. Brandon combines scientific rigor with accessible communication, having delivered hundreds of talks and interviews on environmental issues.

“Two of the main threats from climate change in Southern California are increased droughts and wildfires,” said Dr. Brandon. “California’s climate had become increasingly dry since 1895 when temperature recordings started. From 2012-2016, California had its most severe drought on record, with 13 of the 30 driest months on record in that time frame.

In part because of our increasing drought, California wildfires are increasing,” she explained.

“California has 78 more annual ‘fire days’ — days where the conditions are especially apt for fires to spark than 50 years ago. More structures in California were destroyed by fire in 2017, 2018, and 2020 than in all 10 years before 2017 combined.”

According to Dr. Brandon, Southern California wildfires are fueled by our [own] “weather whiplash” of anomalously wet years followed by anomalously dry years.

“We had two very wet winters followed by almost no rainfall at all for eight months before the devastating LA wildfires,” she added. “Soil moisture indicators from Santa Barbara to San Diego were only at 2-5 percent before the fires, leading to prime tinder for fires. This intense whiplash of two wet seasons leading to lots of brush material growing and completely drying out has only been seen twice in the last 125 years on record.”

“Also, the fact that the LA wildfires began in January shows another consequence of climate change,” Dr. Brandon said. “We used to have a clearly defined wildfire season, but it is now a year-round threat.”

Increased wildfires lead to increased costs. CalFire’s total funding for fire protection, resource management, and fire prevention has grown from $800 million in 2005-06 to an estimated $3.7 billion in 2021-22. According to Dr. Brandon, Californians’ fire insurance prices keep going up (some by 20 percent year after year) or being canceled altogether, with eight of the largest twelve California insurers aggressively reducing new customers or even kicking out existing customers over the last two years.

“Increased insurance costs are one of the largest felt effects on homeowners and will likely only continue to be a problem as wildfire and mudslide risks continue,” she added.

Another Southern Californian problem that is not always intuitively tied to climate change is coastal erosion. However, with increased storm events and rising sea levels from climate change, Southern California continues to see increased erosion at beaches and on beachside cliffs. According to Dr. Brandon, the retreat of beaches has led to expensive beach nourishment infrastructure projects, where sand is pumped onto the shorelines.

“A recent USC study predicts a tripling of erosion rates in Southern California by 2050, which will lead to more need for sand replenishment,” she added. “[It’s] predicted [to have a] fivefold cost of living increase by 2050 in coastal Southern California, mainly due to the need to strengthen and replenish our coastlines and a global increase in sand prices as global shorelines are receding (USC).”

“But then there are even more extreme examples of erosion, like the cliffs of Encinitas collapse or the Surfliner train needs to be rerouted because of cliff erosion,” she added. “These costly, intensive erosion projects not only can be dangerous, but they will also increase tax rates as we shoulder the burden of adapting and mitigating the effects of climate change in a coastal environment.”

Another environmental expert addressing climate change’s impact on biodiversity, including in Southern California, is Abigail Wellman of TeamPlanting , an organization that supports reforestation and ecosystem recovery efforts. She earned her degree in Environmental Science from Michigan Technological University and has focused on ecosystem restoration and sustainability, the mission of TeamPlanting.

“At TeamPlanting, we’ve observed firsthand the profound impacts of climate change on Southern California’s ecosystems,” she said. “Through our partnerships in the region, we have learned that butterfly populations, including species like the monarch, are experiencing alarming declines. Over the past two decades, we have seen a 22 percent decline in U.S. butterfly populations, largely due to habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change.”

“Additionally, marine mammals such as sea lions are increasingly suffering from neurotoxic algae blooms, a direct consequence of warming ocean temperatures,” Wellman added. “On land, prolonged droughts and rising temperatures have led to significant declines in native vegetation, even among resilient species like creosote bush and yucca. Avian species are also at risk, with projections indicating that up to a third of California’s native birds could experience substantial range reductions in the coming decades due to climate change.”

“These shifts threaten biodiversity and disrupt ecological balance, emphasizing the urgency for comprehensive conservation strategies,” she said. “[But] despite these challenges, I remain optimistic. Through our reforestation and habitat restoration projects in Southern California, we are not just reversing damage but creating resilient ecosystems where wildlife can thrive.”

“By restoring native plant species and working alongside conservation partners, we’ve seen firsthand how dedicated efforts can make a real impact,” Wellman said. “Collaborative action is key to ensuring the region’s biodiversity endures for future generations.”

According to Janelle Kellman, Esq., former Mayor of Sausalito and candidate for California Lieutenant Governor, this positive action could not come soon enough.

“Climate change isn’t a distant threat—it’s here, and it’s hitting Southern California where it hurts: our homes, our jobs, and our way of life,” she said. “Record heatwaves, worsening droughts, extreme wildfires, and rising sea levels are severely affecting the region. These impacts directly affect homeowners, workers, businesses, and local economies, forcing us to confront an urgent reality.”

“With the economic consequences of climate change already unfolding, insurers are increasingly pulling out of fire-prone areas, causing property values to drop and leaving more than 1 million Californians without insurance non-renewals,” Kellman said. “When insurers pull out, families are left stranded. That is not just a housing crisis but an economic disaster.”

She added that our water scarcity is another growing threat. If current trends continue, water costs will rise by 10-15 percent by 2030. “Water is the lifeblood of our economy,” she added. “As it becomes scarcer, every aspect of our lives—from farming to affordable housing—is under threat.”

“Meanwhile, coastal property damage could escalate dramatically,” Wellman said. “By 2100, up to $150 billion in coastal property could be at risk due to sea-level rise and erosion. Some Southern California beaches may disappear entirely, devastating tourism and local economies. Losing our beaches means losing our identity, our economy, and our communities.”

There is also the issue of extreme heat events straining the local power grid, posing life-threatening risks to vulnerable residents, and impacting businesses reliant on consistent power.

“Every heatwave that overwhelms our grid is a wake-up call we cannot afford to ignore,” Wellman added. “If we don’t act decisively, California could face annual economic losses of up to 1.5 percent of GDP by 2050.”

“Climate inaction has a price tag, and it’s one we simply cannot afford,” she said.

Climate change is not the only economic challenge facing Southern California. Agriculture, one of the state’s largest industries, is reeling from both the impacts of climate change and damaging trade policies, according to Wellman.

“Trump-era tariffs on agricultural exports, especially fruits, nuts, and wine—key products for California—continue to limit access to crucial markets,” she added. “This has cost California’s agricultural sector billions in lost revenue.”

“As water scarcity worsens, these challenges will only compound,” Wellman explained. “Our farmers are fighting a war on two fronts—climate change and harmful trade policies. We need leaders who will support our agricultural economy, not sabotage it.”

According to Wellman, the broader impact of Trump’s tariffs is also hurting Southern California’s economy. Increased costs on imported goods and retaliatory tariffs have driven up prices for manufacturers and consumers alike. As a trade hub, Southern California is particularly vulnerable to these disruptions.

“We cannot afford trade policies that ignore the realities of our interconnected economy,” she said. “It’s hurting our industries, our ports, and our people.”

Ports are another critical economic artery under strain.

“The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach handle roughly 40 percent of the nation’s imported goods, and disruptions from climate change, supply chain breakdowns, and outdated infrastructure threaten their functionality,” Wellman explained. “Rising sea levels and extreme weather are only making this worse. Investing in resilient, modernized port infrastructure is crucial for maintaining the flow of goods and ensuring our economy thrives. If our ports falter, the nation’s supply chain falters. We must invest now to secure our future.”

“To tackle this crisis, we need bold leadership and comprehensive policies,” she added. “We must modernize infrastructure to withstand climate impacts, secure dedicated funding for wildfire and flood mitigation, and hold insurance companies accountable to prevent homeowners from bearing the burden. Additionally, we must invest in clean energy solutions to reduce emissions and enhance resilience.”



According to Wellman, accelerating innovation and workforce development for California’s climate economy is essential, including expanding training programs in clean energy, climate-adaptive infrastructure, and coastal resilience to create new, high-quality jobs.



“California has the talent, resources, and ingenuity to tackle this crisis head-on,” she added. “We just need the political will to make it happen.”



