TRUMP TARIFFS: UPS cutting over 20,000 jobs due to ‘new tariffs’

April 29, 2025

(USA)~The United Parcel Service (UPS) is expected to reduce its workforce by roughly 20,000 during 2025, citing “new or increased tariffs” and “changes in general economic conditions in the U.S. or internationally” for the cuts.

UPS announced the layoffs April 29 in its first quarter earnings report, in which the parcel delivery service said it made consolidated revenues of $21.5 billion, compared to $21.7 billion around the same time a year ago.

Consolidation efforts for UPS come as President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs continue to impact U.S. and global trade, as companies across the country are reducing costs in preparation for a possible economic fallout.

For UPS specifically, it cautioned in January that it was expediting its plan to reduce millions of deliveries for its largest customer, Amazon.com, which accounted for 11.8% of its overall revenue in 2024, CNBC reported.

“The actions we are taking to reconfigure our network and reduce cost across our business could not be timelier,” Carol Tomé, UPS’s chief executive officer, said in the report. “The macro environment may be uncertain, but with our actions, we will emerge as an even stronger, more nimble UPS.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lashed out at Amazon after a report said the e-commerce giant was planning to list the costs of Trump’s tariffs next to the total prices of products, which Leavitt called “a hostile and political act” while speaking to reporters on April 29. 

In addition to the position cuts, UPS said it plans to close 73 leased and owned buildings by the end of June 2025, according to the earnings report.

“We are continuing to review our network and may identify additional buildings for closure,” the Atlanta-based parcel delivery service said.

The job cuts and building closures are expected to save UPS $3.5 billion in 2025, the earnings report says. UPS’ consolidation and cost-saving initiative, “Network Reconfiguration and Efficiency Reimagined,” is expected to end in 2027, according to the parcel delivery service.

UPS, the world’s largest package delivery firm, forecasted in January a full-year revenue of $89 billion, CNBC reported.

