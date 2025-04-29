Downey Medical Center and 13 Other Kaiser Permanente Southern California Hospitals Named Best for Maternity Care

Newsweek has recognized 14 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California, including Downey Medical Center, as part of its America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2025 list for exemplary patient care.

High-quality maternity care, provided from pregnancy through birth and postpartum, is key to the long-term health of newborns and women who give birth. Given that maternity care is a major component of health care, Newsweek and Statista partnered to identify America’s Best Maternity Hospitals in 2025.

Kaiser Permanente hospitals recognized for excellence in maternity care were Anaheim, Downey, Baldwin Park, Fontana, Irvine, Los Angeles, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Panorama City, Riverside, San Diego, South Bay, West Los Angeles and Woodland Hills medical centers.

“This recognition is the result of our commitment to outstanding maternity outcomes and a testament to the high-quality maternity care across our hospitals,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals. “It’s also due in no small part to the dedication of our staff and physicians, who day in and day out go the extra mile in meeting our maternity patients’ health care needs.”

Dr. Ramin Davidoff, executive medical director and chair of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, and chair and CEO of the Hawaii Permanente Medical Group, noted, “I’m proud of the exceptional care delivered by our dedicated teams of physicians, nurses and health care professionals. They provide highly skilled and compassionate care to our maternity patients before, during and after childbirth.”

Newsweek’s America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2025 ranking recognized leading hospitals for maternity care in the U.S. based on:

Hospital Quality Metrics: Hospital Quality Metrics relevant to maternity care. Patient Experience Surveys: Publicly available data from patient surveys was used to analyze the overall patient experience in the hospital.

3. Nationwide Online Survey: Health care professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes, e.g. neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses, and midwives, were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

NOTICE TO RECIPIENT: If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, you are prohibited from sharing, copying, or otherwise using or disclosing its contents. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately by reply e-mail and permanently delete this e-mail and any attachments without reading, forwarding or saving them. v.173.295 Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related