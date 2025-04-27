A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

April 27, 2025

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

As I work each day alongside my City Council colleagues, our staff, residents and businesses, I’m filled with excitement for the current state and future of Cerritos. I’m also continually reminded of how far we’ve come in our nearly 70 years as a City. Cerritos was incorporated on April 24, 1956, as the City of Dairy Valley, reflecting the agricultural focus of the community. In fact, during the City’s early days cows outnumbered residents by nearly 30 to 1. Some may still recall those vast areas of farmland that covered what would become Cerritos Towne Center and other now bustling brick and mortar properties.

Today, the City offers top-notch services to nearly 50,000 residents, as well as its many businesses and visitors, from our beautiful parks and Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park to our state-of-the-art Library and renowned Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts. Cerritos is also known for its quality schools and strong business climate equipped with destination shopping venues like the Cerritos Auto Square, Los Cerritos Center, and more.

Each spring, we gather as a community to reflect on our growth and celebrate all that the City has to offer. On Saturday, April 26, you’re invited to join us for Cerritos’ annual Spring Fling & Fireworks Spectacular in honor of the City’s 69th anniversary. Admission to the event is free, and it runs from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Sports Complex. A dance recital, local talent and professional acts will be featured, along with gourmet food trucks offering food for sale. A fireworks display will be presented at 8:30 p.m. Please note that Los Angeles County is also presenting an UbeFest event on April 26 at the adjacent Don Knabe Community Regional Park from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. As parking is limited, we recommend that you carpool to the events.

The City of Cerritos has a longstanding tradition of observing its own milestones and joining in observance of others across the nation. Earlier this month, the City Council kicked off plans to enhance future anniversary events. This includes the dedication of sculptures, preservation projects and contests for the 2026 Spring Fling, which will mark the City’s 70th birthday. Next year will also mark the 40-year remembrance of the Cerritos Air Disaster, the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, and the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. We are honored to call attention to activities that are either celebratory in nature or worthy of our time as a community and nation to reflect and show our respects.

Read more about this year’s Spring Fling in the May edition of Cerritos News, which recently arrived in Cerritos mailboxes. For more on the City’s history and growth, visit cerritos.gov/history. I look forward to seeing you this Saturday and joining you at more events in the future.

