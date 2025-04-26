Thanks Anti-Vaxxers!! Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County 💉

April 26, 2025 • 9:08 a.m.

LCCN Staff Report

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident who recently traveled from Texas.

The traveler was not infectious during the time of travel. Public Health is identifying others who may have been potentially exposed and taking steps to confirm if they have been vaccinated against measles. Public Health is collaborating with the California Department of Public Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services on this investigation.

Individuals who have not had measles in the past and have not yet received the measles vaccine are at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after exposure and should monitor for symptoms. Exposed individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days are no longer at risk.

“Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measle vaccine.”

Public Health encourages all residents to:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles, especially before international travel or domestic travel in areas experiencing measles outbreaks. People who have not had measles infection or received the measles immunization previously are not protected from the measles virus and should talk with a health care provider about receiving the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized regardless of vaccination history.

If symptoms develop, stay at home, and avoid school, work and any large gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not enter a health care facility before calling them and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

About Measles

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR or MMRV). The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox). They are administered in two doses and are highly effective: two doses are 97% effective against measles and one dose is 93% effective. The spread of measles can be prevented if 2-dose coverage of vaccine remains at 95% or above in the community. For more information on measles, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.

Most health insurances cover the cost of the MMR and MMRV vaccine. Insured persons should check with their doctor or local pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured children and adults can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) and Vaccines for Adults (VFA) program. For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call 2-1-1 or visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/clinics.htm.

In the United States, as of April 24, a total of 884 measles cases have been reported this year. Most of these cases are linked to an ongoing measles outbreak in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The majority of cases are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status. Eleven percent of these cases required hospitalization for management of measles complications or isolation and three have tragically died from measles-related complications. The last case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident was reported in March 2025.

