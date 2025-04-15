Vandals Cut Spectrum Lines Resulting in Outage in La Mirada

April 15, 2025

Spectrum sent a statement about their fiber optic lines getting cut in La Mirada, the statement read:

“This morning, our fiber optic lines were intentionally cut in La Mirada due to vandalism, resulting in a temporary outage for residents in La Mirada, Whittier and surrounding areas.

“Criminal acts of network vandalism have become an issue affecting the entire telecommunications industry, not just Spectrum, largely due to the increase in the price of precious metals. These acts of vandalism are not only a crime, but also affect our customers, local businesses and potentially emergency services. Spectrum’s fiber lines do not include any copper.

“We are working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on this crime and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information on this act of vandalism can contact Spectrum at 833-404-TIPS(8477) or reach out to local law enforcement.”

