Pico Rivera and L.A. County Sheriffs Launch Autism Decal Program

April 15, 2025

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how a person thinks, communicates, interacts, and experiences the world. It’s called a “spectrum” because it manifests differently in each individual, with a wide range of strengths, challenges, and support needs.

While specific data for Los Angeles County is limited, California reports a higher prevalence of ASD among children compared to national averages.

According to the CDC’s California Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring program, approximately 1 in 22 – 4.5% – of 8-year-old children in California were identified with ASD in 2020. This rate is notably higher than the national average of 1 in 36 – 2.8% – for the same age group, skewed by the population size of California.

Many individuals have unique strengths, such as attention to detail, memory, and creative thinking. Others may be highly verbal and independent, but still face challenges in social or sensory environments. Some people with autism may be nonverbal and require significant support.

To improve the safety of individuals with autism during emergencies, whether at home or on the road, Pico Rivera has partnered with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Pico Rivera Station to launch the Occupant with Autism Decal Program.

This program offers free decals to community members who care for individuals with autism or know someone with autism. The main goal of the Autism Decal is to provide emergency personnel with a clear indication that there is an individual with autism present.

The individual may be non-verbal, prone to wandering off, or unaware of dangers during a traffic incident or emergency situation at home. With the decal displayed, first responders and law enforcement can utilize their specialized training when approaching a vehicle or residence where the decal is visible.

Two decals will be provided: one for placement on a frequently used vehicle and one for display at the primary residence. These autism decals are available free of charge to residents and students of the El Rancho Unified School District upon request at the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station, located at 6631 Passons Boulevard, or at the El Rancho Unified School District Police Office at 9115 Balfour Street.

Residents who do request the decals are encouraged to participate in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Alert Program which allows caregivers or family members to voluntarily provide information about a person living in their home who are suspected of having or have been diagnosed with an intellectual, mental, or physical disability.

This will be entered into the Sheriff’s Dispatch Computer and Deputies will receive certain information when responding to a specified address. This will help Deputies decide how to best approach and what resources to bring with them. Registration is not required for the decal. To register, visit https:// lasd.org/specialalert/.

