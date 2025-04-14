Mike Egan to Help La Palma During City Manager Transition

Mike Egan

April 14, 2025

On April 1, 2025, during closed session, the La Palma City Council conducted interviews for the Interim City

Manager. Following those interviews, the City Council selected Mike Egan as interim city manager.

Many in the area know Egan as the former Bellflower and Norwalk City Manager. He has over 30 years of local government experience. Egan retired in 2017 but continued to support municipal operations through interim assignments, including serving as Interim City Manager for the City of Artesia.

Egan’s will start on April 28, 2025, to allow him some overlap with former City Manager Conal McNamara before his departure to Whitier. The city agreed that Egan will stay on until December 31, 2025, and work approximately thirty-two to thirty-eight hours per week at an hourly rate of $122.81, which represents the annual salary of the City Manager, divided by twelve

months.

