How Our Furry Friends Can Boost Our Mental Health

By Dr. Julia Krankl

Kaiser Permanente

In an age where loneliness is increasingly recognized as a public health concern, the bond between humans and pets is a vital source of emotional support for many.

Staying close with a supportive community is our main survival skill and the strongest defense against a mental health crisis. In 2023, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy published an advisory strongly urging social connections as essential for our mental well-being. For many, the strongest of these connections can be found in their relationship with their pets.

Humans are inherently social creatures, a trait shared with our beloved mammal companions — namely dogs, cats and horses. Our furry friends provide non-judgmental support during challenging times when we may struggle to connect with other people due to anxiety, illness, or isolation. The bond with pets offers a safe space where we can be ourselves without pretense or words.

Pets can also help in the following ways:

Mindfulness: Engaging with a pet, such as the soothing act of petting a cat, encourages us to be fully present in the moment. This mindfulness practice can alleviate overwhelming thoughts about the past or anxiety about the future, thereby promoting mental wellness. Exercise: Pet ownership, particularly dogs, encourages regular outdoor activities such as walking, which has numerous benefits for mood, anxiety levels, sleep quality, concentration and cardiovascular health. Emotional Connection: Horses have an incredible ability to mirror our emotions, allowing us to recognize and process our feelings more effectively. They model emotional attunement and connection, which can help us feel understood during difficult times. Sense of Purpose: Caring for a pet fosters a sense of responsibility and purpose. This connection can counteract feelings of despair and reduce risk for suicide by redirecting our focus toward nurturing another life. Sense of Security: Having a pet, especially a dog, can create a sense of safety at home and in public. The presence of a loyal companion provides comfort and reassurance. Trust Building: Rebuilding trust can be difficult for those who have experienced betrayal or trauma. Developing a trusting relationship with a pet can serve as a model for re-establishing trust in human connections, offering valuable lessons in commitment, affection, and compassion.

The jury is still out on how pets can help with specific health conditions, but many people don’t need proof. They know how their pets make them feel: loved. The unconditional love provided by pets is undeniably powerful. Love is not all we need, and yet, it is a great step toward healthier, happier lives in our increasingly isolated world.