A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

April 11, 2025

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

The City of Cerritos is pleased to have a strong partnership with our public safety officials, and commends them for their daily commitment to the well-being of our residents. On March 29, the heroics of our first responders was on full display when a 3-year-old Cerritos resident was rescued in a drowning incident at the pond at Don Knabe Community Regional Park. Thanks to the quick awareness of two young park patrons, who called 911, Cerritos Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to arrive on scene, immediately pull the toddler boy from the water, and resuscitate him. The City extends our heartfelt thoughts to the boy and his family during this difficult time, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We’re grateful for the quick response and lifesaving measures performed by our Cerritos Sheriff’s Station deputies and paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Engine #34. Their collective actions saved a life, and speak to the training of our first responders and incredible care that they and our residents have for one another. The City Council was honored to recognize the heroic efforts of all involved during our meeting on April 10.

For more than 30 years, the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts has brought residents and visitors top-notch entertainment, featuring musical performances spanning all genres, Broadway tours, and more. The CCPA recently announced acts for its 2025-2026 season, and we’re thrilled at what’s in store. This fall, catch the best-selling R&B group of all time, Boyz II Men, Classic Rock group Kansas, and so much more! Visit cerritoscenter.com to view the complete lineup and reserve your tickets. In addition to top performing acts, the CCPA, in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, offers free arts education programs to students throughout the school year. Mayor Pro Tem Lynda P. Johnson and I welcomed students to recent performances focusing on the influence of jazz music through American blues traditions and Afro-Caribbean culture. We’re very pleased to offer this educational experience to our students, and look forward to next season’s arts education lineup.

In the coming weeks, residents can expect the first in a multi-phase street rehabilitation project to begin, and are encouraged to allow extra time when traveling through these construction zones. Upgrades will be made along Bloomfield Avenue between 183rd Street and 195th Street; 195th Street between Bloomfield Avenue and Norwalk Boulevard; and Norwalk Boulevard between 195th Street and Del Amo Boulevard. This work will upgrade City operations by creating a secure communications network connecting our facilities. The second phase and larger scope of this project will occur during the summer months and is expected to conclude by the end of August.

Learn more about City of Cerritos initiatives and upcoming events in the April edition of Cerritos News that is mailed to residents, as well as on our website, cerritos.gov.

