LA County’s First ‘UbeFest’ Coming to Cerritos April 26



ORGANIZING: Pictured are UBE-Fest organizers from (l-r) Edward Lago, FACC3 President Demeven Quirino, Ron Dizon, Cerritos Mayor prio tem Lynda Johnson, David Kargamilla, Lilybeth Kargamilla, James Oreste, an unidentified guest, Christine Consunji and immediate past President Ellen Rodriguez-Swing.

April 10, 2025



By Dan Nino

Don Knabe Park in Cerritos will host L.A. County’s first and largest UbeFest on April 26, the event is shaping up to be one of L.A. County’s biggest cultural and business events of the year, expected to draw over 10,000 attendees and showcase more than 100 vendors.

The UbeFest will feature not only ube-themed delights but also a rich celebration of Filipino cuisine, local merchandise, arts, and cultural heritage.

“Ube” (pronounced “OO-beh”) is a type of purple yam native to the Philippines. It’s known for its vibrant purple color and sweet, nutty, vanilla-like flavor. Ube is used mainly in desserts and is super popular in Filipino cuisine. Some common ube treats include ube halaya, a sweet, thick jam made from boiled and mashed ube, butter, and condensed milk; ube ice cream, creamy, dreamy purple ice cream; ube cake, often layered and frosted with ube-flavored whipped cream or icing; and ube pandesal, Filipino bread rolls with an ube twist, sometimes filled with cheese or ube halaya.

While UbeFest began as a tribute to the beloved purple yam, this upcoming festival is much more than a food event. It will be a cultural destination featuring an array of Filipino food vendors, Fil-Am businesses, interactive exhibits, and live entertainment that celebrates both traditional and modern Filipino artistry.

It’s a festival where heritage meets community and where everyone—Filipino or not—can come to experience the warmth and vibrancy of Filipino culture.

UbeFest, the brainchild of founder James Oreste, was first introduced to the Southern California pop-up scene in Long Beach in October 2021.

With just a handful of vendors offering ube-centric treats, the first event was a blockbuster success, drawing three-hour lines and selling out across the board. The overwhelming response led James to expand UbeFest beyond California, hosting successful events in Berkeley, New Jersey, St. Louis, and even as part of Indianapolis’ Spark Fest.

But James’ vision for UbeFest has always been more than purple treats. It’s rooted in his passion for promoting Filipino heritage, spotlighting local entrepreneurs, and creating a space where all Americans, regardless of background, geography, or culture, can come together and enjoy the best Filipino experience. UbeFest, at its heart, is about bridging cultures through food, art, and shared joy.

In 2024, with a dream of expanding UbeFest into something genuinely monumental for L.A. County, James turned to someone he knew would believe in the vision, Cerritos Mayor Pro tem Lynda Johnson.

Johnson, a dedicated public servant and lifelong advocate of the Filipino American community, has long been at the forefront of efforts to elevate local businesses, promote cultural understanding, and amplify the voices of underrepresented communities. Her commitment to inclusivity and her deep ties to Cerritos’ diverse population made her the perfect partner in championing this initiative.

Recognizing the outstanding impact and momentum of the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Cerritos (FAC3), Johnson reached out to the organization’s leadership team in late 2024 under the direction of the officers Ellen Rodriguez-Swing, Demeven Quirino, Christine Consunji, and Ron Dizon. FAC3 had already been making waves in the Gateway Cities through meaningful programs, business development efforts, and grassroots community engagement.

Now, what started as a local pop-up just three years ago has evolved into a county-backed cultural celebration unlike any other.

UbeFest 2025 will run from 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM, closing just in time to lead into the City of Cerritos’ anniversary celebration. This will make it a day of back-to-back festivities celebrating culture, community, and unity.

Major sponsors of the event include L.A. County 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn , the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce-Cerritos, L.A. County Parks and Rec., and the Long Beach UbeFest. Media sponsor is the Los Cerritos Community Newspaper.

To become part of L.A. County’s historic UbeFest 2025—whether as a vendor, volunteer, or for other event-related inquiries—please contact James Oreste at 562-607-4660 or connect via Instagram at @longbeachubefest. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Ellen Rodriguez-Swing at 310-800-6997

