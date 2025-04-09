‘Into the Woods’ Brings Whimsy to Musical Theater West

By Stepheny Gehrig

Fairy tales come to life on stage during “Into the Woods” at the Musical Theatre West in Long Beach. Following the Brothers Grimm stories of Jack and the Beanstalk, Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, and Rapunzel, “Into the Woods” serves as a multiverse, combining and intertwining these fairytales.

Fitted for a storybook, the show’s costuming and design is immaculate. Each character’s wardrobe was intricately detailed, while the stage design and props looked like they came straight out of a pop-up book.

From Cinderella (Madison Claire Parks) to her step-sisters Florinda (Marisa Moenho) and Lucinda (Aya Serian), the princes who are brothers (Richard Bermudez and Antwone Barnes), and even the narrator (Wayne Bryan), the cast perfectly and seamlessly embodies the essence of each character.

Taking on a well-loved princess like Cinderella is a feat in itself. Parks’ ability to perfectly balance the princess’s delicate and tenacious personality brings Cinderella to life.

The show’s duos bring lightheartedness to a drama-filled story. Bermudez and Barnes’ banter is true to brotherly relationships, while the step-sisters Moenho and Serian bring an eerie yet spunky atmosphere to the stage.

Little Red Riding Hood, played by Amanda Angeles, easily becomes a fan-favorite as she blends comedy into the character. Angeles also brings a sense of reality to a show with built-in fantasy. Angeles’ sarcasm, comedic timing, and delivery are so engaging that you can’t help but connect with Little Red Riding Hood.

Baker, Derek Manson, and the Baker’s Wife, Cayman Ilika, show the turmoil of longing and the emotionality and strife that come to the surface. Although Manso and Ilika’s on-stage chemistry is lackluster, as their characters are in the midst of an argument throughout the entirety of the show, their individual on-stage presence is engaging and entertaining. Despite their turmoil, both of the characters remain likable and connect well with the audience,

Well-deserving of her flowers, Daebreon Poiema takes the show, breathtaking every moment on stage. Playing the witch, Poiema casts a spell on the audience with her stunning voice. Throughout the show, Poiema transforms from an old witch to a young witch—a flawless and captivating transition. Poiema’s voice is utterly beautiful, and her performance in the prologue sets the tone for the entire show.

Poiema’s chemistry with Camryn Hamm, who plays daughter Rapunzel, was enough to bring the audience to tears. During “Stay With Me,” Poiema and Hamm perfectly capture the essence of growing up in such a tear-jerking way that the audience is perfectly silent, grieving the same as the characters.

Before seeing the show, reading up on the stories might help you keep track. The ways the stories interlink can be hard to follow, so studying up will make the show more enjoyable.

The show runs until April 13 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach. With tickets starting at $20, “Into the Woods” is the must-see performance of 2025.

