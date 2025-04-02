NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW – Gahr’s winning streak snapped by Arlington in National Classic

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

Fresh off the heels of a come from behind 6-5 victory over Ayala High to win the consolation championship game of the 13th annual Boras Baseball Classic last Saturday, Gahr High’s baseball team was at it again in the National Classic. Facing La Jolla Country Day High, a pre-kindergarten to 12th grade institution in San Diego, the Gladiators received a four-hit complete game shutout from junior Jake Ourique this past Monday morning at Yorba Linda High in a 2-0 victory.

Ourique, who picked up his first win of the season, walked one and struck out eight in throwing 88 pitches. The next morning, the Gladiators were slammed by Arlington High 11-1 to fall to 4-7.

Gahr, which began the season with six straight losses and five runs scored in those games, will visit Downey High on Tuesday and will host the Vikings on Wednesday in two of the three games of a season-series.

In other baseball action, Artesia High began 605 League action last Friday with an 8-2 loss to Cerritos High, then was blanked by South El Monte High 3-0 last Saturday. But the Pioneers bounced back to knock off Whitney High 15-3 this past Tuesday to push their record to 9-4 overall, 1-1 in league. The teams will meet again on Friday at Cerritos Park East, then Artesia will visit Santiago High on Saturday before hosting Cerritos on Tuesday at Angel Stadium, originally scheduled for Mar. 14, but was rained out. The next day, Artesia hosts Pioneer High.

Cerritos defeated Pioneer 9-3 this past Tuesday, improving to 7-9, 2-0 as it picked up its fourth straight win. The teams will meet again on Friday at Pioneer and after the game at the Big A, the Dons will host Millikan High on Wednesday before going to John Glenn High on Thursday.

Glenn shutout Whitney 10-0 last Friday, then fell to Oxford Academy 3-1 this past Tuesday. The Eagles (5-9, 2-1) will travel to Oxford Academy on Friday before their first of two contests with Cerritos.

Norwalk High, which ended its season-series with Mayfair High in a 5-3, nine-inning loss last Friday, was shutout by Paramount High 9-0 this past Tuesday to move to 8-8, 4-4 in the Mid-Cities League. The Lancers will host the Pirates on Friday before going to Dominguez High on Tuesday.

Valley Christian High was edged by West Covina High 2-1 last Friday to fall to 7-8. The Defenders began Olympic League action this past Wednesday at home against Village Christian High and will face the Crusaders again on Friday before hosting Whittier Christian High on Monday and visiting the Heralds on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Artesia’s 605 League opener was a 15-2 loss to Cerritos last Friday then it rallied to defeat Whitney 16-14 with a five-run, bottom of seventh inning this past Tuesday to move to 7-6, 1-1. The Pioneers will travel to Pioneer on Friday and Oxford Academy on Tuesday while Cerritos (6-5, 2-0) took care of Pioneer 7-2 this past Tuesday. The Dons will go to Glenn on Friday and Whitney on Tuesday before hosting Gahr on Wednesday.

Norwalk returned to Mid-Cities action this past Tuesday and was blasted by Warren High 19-0 to see its record go to 4-9-1, 2-1. The Lancers hosted Bellflower High on Apr. 3 and will entertain Dominguez on Tuesday.

V.C., which hasn’t played since Mar. 20, began Olympic League action this past Tuesday with a 13-9 win at Heritage Christian High. The Defenders (9-2, 1-0) hosted Village Christian on Apr. 3 and will be home to defending league champion Whittier Christian on Tuesday before traveling to Maranatha High on Thursday.

