Toddler Rescued From Lake at Don Knabe Regional Park in Cerritos

March 30, 2025

A toddler reportedly rescued from a lake at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos was rushed to a hospital but is expected to survive, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to the park in the 19700 block of Bloomfield Avenue at 8:01 p.m. Saturday in response to a call of a “possible baby drowning,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The toddler was rushed to a hospital as a safety precaution, but did not drown, a sheriff’s spokesperson told City News Service on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.

