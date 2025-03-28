NCAA _____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Socialize

Cities in Hahn’s District to get $12.2 Million for Homeless Solutions

Hahn hugs woman during encampment resolution in Long Beach

Hahn helps an unhoused woman into interim housing at a Pathway Home Operation in Long Beach

March 28, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the spending plan for voter-approved Measure A tax dollars, which, for the first time, includes substantial funding going directly to local cities to address homelessness. The board unanimously approved an amendment by Supervisor Janice Hahn, which changed the formula for how funding will be divided between cities and ensured that most cities will receive the maximum amount of funding possible.

“Thanks to voters, our county’s 88 cities will finally have direct, reliable funding to address the unique homeless crises facing their communities with the solutions that work best for their residents,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “But just because this is new, doesn’t mean we should start small. I want to get our cities the most amount of funding possible so they can start strong, make a difference in unsheltered homelessness, and be real partners in this work with us.”

Measure A, the half-cent sales tax approved in November 2024 to fund homelessness services and housing, requires at least 15% of the County’s funding allocation to local cities as part of a local solutions fund.  The Board was originally presented with six possible formulas for how the local solutions fund would be divided between cities, with a recommendation to choose Formula 6. However, after hearing concerns from cities, Hahn put forward an amendment (co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis) which was unanimously adopted to use Formula 4 and increase the amount of funding going to 67 of the county’s 88 cities and the unincorporated areas.  Formula 4 allocates 10% of funding using the number of households in the city living in poverty ,and the remaining 90% based on the two most recent homeless count results.

In total, the cities in Supervisor Hahn’s Fourth District will receive over $12.2 million this year from the Local Solutions Fund. The funds can be spent on work such as prevention, mental healthcare, outreach, and housing. Importantly, cities will also receive substantially more funding for housing preservation and development in a separate Measure A allocation later this year.  

Below is a breakdown of the Local Solutions Fund going to each city in the Fourth District:

Artesia$69,090
Avalon$49,698
Bell$570,464
Bell Gardens$276,804
Bellflower$401,093
Cerritos$223,898
Commerce$359,438
Cudahy$191,496
Downey$502,195
Hawaiian Gardens$122,179
Huntington Park$446,825
La Habra Heights$34,161
La Mirada$73,966
Lakewood$169,782
Lomita$63,234
Long Beach$4,865,697
Lynwood$366,029
Maywood$186,114
Norwalk$380,303
Palos Verdes Estates$43,819
Paramount$178,209
Pico Rivera$390,465
Rancho Palos Verdes$37,695
Rolling Hills$38,530
Rolling Hills Estates$24,572
Santa Fe Springs$554,420
Signal Hill$152,454
South Gate$495,741
Torrance$558,570
Vernon$47,508
Whittier$344,865

In addition, the City of Los Angeles will receive $54.9 million and $10.7 million will be allocated to the unincorporated areas.

Spruce Weed Killer Spray - Snap & Spray Weed & Grass Killer₂ Powered Starter Kit - Reusable Sprayer with Wand for Spot-Treating Driveways, Gardens & More - Results in 1 Hour (64 Oz Bottle)
3.9 out of 5 stars(205)
$39.97 (as of March 27, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog
4.8 out of 5 stars(623375)
$32.95 (as of March 26, 2025 01:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Tonies Simea Audio Toy Figurine from Disney's Moana 2
5.0 out of 5 stars(2)
$18.99 (as of March 27, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Wild Animals Surprising Spider Toy - Building Toy with 3 Build Options, Spider, Scorpion, or Snake - Animal Figures for Kids, Boys & Girls, Ages 7+ - Gift Idea for Birthday - 31159
4.9 out of 5 stars(213)
$8.31 (as of March 27, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Bunny - Easter My Realistic Bunny Toy, Interactive Bunny Realistic Bunny - Jumping, Twitching, and Shaking Ears, Bunny Realistic Bunny Toy, Bunbi Realistic Bunny, Realistic Bunny Toys (Brown)
3.0 out of 5 stars(22)
$18.78 (as of March 27, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Charger for HP Laptop Computer 65W 45W Smart Blue Tip Power Adapter
4.6 out of 5 stars(5535)
$9.90 (as of March 26, 2025 01:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor, 160PSI Cordless Air Pump, 4X Faster Air Compressor with Pressure Detection, Tire Inflator Suitable for Car Motor Bike Ball
4.6 out of 5 stars(37)
$29.99 (as of March 27, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Blink Mini 2 (Newest Model) — Home Security & Pet Camera(s) with HD video, color night view, motion detection, two-way…
4.4 out of 5 stars(7896)
$19.99 (as of March 26, 2025 01:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
MODARI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - 4X Faster 160 PSI Air Pump for Car Tires - Wireless Car Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge - Portable Tire Inflator for Car, Pickup, Motor and More
4.8 out of 5 stars(1153)
$59.99 (as of March 27, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Alpha Grillers Meat Thermometer Digital - Instant Read Food Thermometer for Cooking Grilling Air Fryer Griddle Probe Kitchen…
4.7 out of 5 stars(73286)
$13.18 (as of March 26, 2025 01:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)

Discover more from Los Cerritos Community News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.