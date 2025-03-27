YES MASTER! Trump Asks Elise Stefanik to Withdraw Bid to Be U.N. Ambassador

March 27, 2025

In a stunning turnaround, President Trump said he wanted the New York Republican to stay in Congress to bolster the party’s slim House margin and protect her seat.

Could not happen to a more bitter person.

Stefanik had fired her staff, is not on any committees (although Speaker Johnson is bending over for her now) and performed on a farewell tour.

Maybe the Repubs will realize it’s all about Trump, he will stab you in the back any time. KARMA.

