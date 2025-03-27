San Diego Museum of Art’s Annual ‘Art Alive 2025’ Celebrating Lord Norman Foster

THE ART ALIVE 2025 offers a unique fusion of art and nature, with selected art treasures from the museum’s over 32,000-piece collection and splendid floral arrangements designed by San Diego’s top florists. This event features nearly 80 floral arrangements interpreting works from the Museum’s collection. The arrangements follow the art’s color in fabulous fashion.

March 27, 2025

By Lydia Ringwald

The annual ‘Art Alive’, April 24-27 at the San Diego Museum of Art, offers a unique fusion of art and nature with selected art treasures in the museum’s over 32,000 artworks collection and splendid floral arrangements designed by San Diego’s top florists.

This event features nearly 80 floral arrangements interpreting works from the Museum’s collection. It celebrates the intersection of art and architecture inspired by the designs of Lord Norman Foster and his studio, Foster + Partners.

In exciting displays, floral arrangements replicate the color and movement of paintings, sculptures, and other treasures in the museum. When juxtaposed, the floral arrangements appear as an intriguing abstraction with visual insights into art and nature.

A prize is awarded to the florist whose flower arrangement best reflects the color, style, and movement of the accompanying artwork selected.

Events, parties, workshops, and tours highlight all four days in this annual spring ‘Art Alive’ celebration.

On Thursday, April 24, at 6:30 pm, ‘Art Alive’ opens with the annual Premiere Gala Dinner in the museum galleries.

This year’s event is inspired by the groundbreaking architectural designs of Lord Norman Foster and his internationally renowned studio Foster + Partners. Expect floral interpretations that embody his signature style—sleek modernism, structural elegance, and harmony with the environment.

Norman Foster’s design philosophy is deeply rooted in innovation, sustainability, and technology-driven solutions.

His approach combines modern materials, environmental consciousness, and efficiency to create structures that are visually striking and highly functional.

Foster is a pioneer of high-tech architecture, which integrates advanced engineering and materials like glass, steel, and lightweight structures. His designs often emphasize transparency, flexibility, and structural honesty.

Foster strongly believes in eco-friendly design, using natural ventilation, solar energy, and smart shading systems to reduce energy consumption designing buildings that are both beautiful and practical, ensuring that aesthetics never compromise functionality. He believes in creating spaces that enhance the human experience rather than just focusing on appearance.

The Gala and Bloom Bash

Gala attendees will enjoy a multi-course menu of hors d’eouvres and extraordinary entrees, a full bar, and decadent desserts in an enchanting evening of flowers and art. Tickets are $3500 per person.

On April 25, San Diego Museum of Art Members may tour the exhibit from 8 am to noon, with the exhibit open to the public in the afternoon from noon – 4 pm.

In the evening, from 7 pm to midnight, there is ’Bloom Bash,’ a spectacular night of dance, music, and cuisine. San Diego’s top restaurants showcase their tasty specialties in a maze of booths in the patio and sculpture garden area. Champagne and wine flow until midnight as guests enjoy the party and view the exciting florals by San Diego’s creative florists. Tickets to Bloom Bash are $250 for Members and $350 for non-members.

On Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, families and artists of all ages may enjoy the floral and art exhibits from 10 am – 6 pm and also participate in ‘hands-on’ art making and interactive activities at ‘Garden of Activities’ workshops from 1 pm-5 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

When visiting the museum, enjoy viewing the fabulous floral arrangement that spans the two floors of the central foyer of the museum, this year designed by Nataska Lisitsa and Daniel Schultz. Art patrons may walk up the central stairs of the foyer and view the live floral artwork as it swirls up to the top.

Also a highlight this year, as the San Diego Museum of Art forecasts ahead for future expansion, is an exhibit that includes a model of the future building planned by Lord Norman Foster’s studio Foster + Partners, along with models of historical museum architectural designs throughout the world.

Be inspired!

Tickets to ‘Art Alive’ are now available at the San Diego Museum of Art website.

Los Cerritos residents may plan ahead for this opportunity to enjoy the unique union of flowers and art event.

From Cerritos, it’s only an hour-and-a-half or two-hour drive to Balboa Park in San Diego. The ‘Art Alive’ experience is a lovely day trip. Those who want to enjoy Bloom Bash until midnight may consider an overnight stay and visit the other inspiring museums in Balboa Park the next day.

