The Atlantic releases the entire Signal chat showing Hegseth’s DETAILED attack plans against Houthis

March 26, 0225

Very specific texts were revealed, so much for “nothing important was texted.”

What was revealed was jaw-dropping in its specificity and includes the type of information that is kept to a very close hold to protect the operational security of a military strike. But Hegseth’s spokesman, Sean Parnell, said in a statement Wednesday that “there were no classified materials or war plans shared. The Secretary was merely updating the group on a plan that was underway.”

In the group chat, Hegseth posted multiple details about the impending strike, using military language and laying out when a “strike window” starts, where a “target terrorist” was located, the time elements around the attack and when various weapons and aircraft would be used in the strike. He mentioned that the U.S. was “currently clean” on operational security.”

Hegseth drunk texting:

Like this: Like Loading...

Related