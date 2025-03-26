NCAA _____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Socialize

The Atlantic releases the entire Signal chat showing Hegseth’s DETAILED attack plans against Houthis

March 26, 0225

Very specific texts were revealed, so much for “nothing important was texted.”

What was revealed was jaw-dropping in its specificity and includes the type of information that is kept to a very close hold to protect the operational security of a military strike. But Hegseth’s spokesman, Sean Parnell, said in a statement Wednesday that “there were no classified materials or war plans shared. The Secretary was merely updating the group on a plan that was underway.”

In the group chat, Hegseth posted multiple details about the impending strike, using military language and laying out when a “strike window” starts, where a “target terrorist” was located, the time elements around the attack and when various weapons and aircraft would be used in the strike. He mentioned that the U.S. was “currently clean” on operational security.”

Hegseth drunk texting:

Powools Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor, 150 PSI Cordless Mini Bike Tire Pump, Air Pump for Auto, Motorcycle, Bicycle, Balls with Pressure Gauge&LED Light, Black, Medium
4.5 out of 5 stars(298)
(as of March 25, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Seagate (Recertified Exos X 28TB Internal Hard Drive HDD - 3.5 in CMR SATA 6Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 512MB Cache, 2.5M MTBF (ST28000NM000C), Renewed
4.5 out of 5 stars(11)
(as of March 25, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router V4 (Archer AX21) – Dual Band Wireless Internet Router, Gigabit Router, Easy Mesh, Works with Alexa - A…
4.4 out of 5 stars(27285)
$59.99 (as of March 26, 2025 01:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
LaRibbons Easter Ribbon Wired 6 Rolls 2.5 Inch x 36 Yards TTL, Eggs and Bunny Easter Ribbon for Baskets, Striped and Polka Dot Wide Easter Ribbon for Crafts Spring Wreath Gift Wrapping Bow Decoration
5.0 out of 5 stars(3)
(as of March 25, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro 3 R630
4.1 out of 5 stars(32)
(as of March 25, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
HOME GROWN Premium English Lavender Seeds, 1500 Non-GMO Herb Seeds, USA-Sourced Wildflower Seed for Planting Indoor/Outdoor, High Germination, Plant Flower Seeds (Lavandula antustifolia)
4.2 out of 5 stars(37)
(as of March 25, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Ugalqan Watercolor Workbook, Lex Watercolor Workbook, Beginner-Friendly Birds Watercolor Workbooks, 12 Colors Watercolor Paint Set with Paint Brush
3.2 out of 5 stars(2)
(as of March 25, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Yaheetech 9FT Outdoor Patio Umbrella, Outdoor Table Umbrella with Push Button Tilt and Crank, Yard Sun Shade, UV Protection Waterproof for Garden/Deck/Backyard/Pool
4.3 out of 5 stars(11)
(as of March 25, 2025 17:16 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device (newest model) supports Wi-Fi 6E, free & live TV without cable or satellite
4.6 out of 5 stars(48368)
$39.99 (as of March 26, 2025 01:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Gildan Men's Crew T-Shirts, Multipack, Style G1100
4.6 out of 5 stars(305757)
$17.84 (as of March 26, 2025 01:17 GMT -07:00 - More infoProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)

Discover more from Los Cerritos Community News

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.