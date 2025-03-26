Knockout delta 8 products from Urb that you need to try at least once

The calmer cousin to delta 9, THC, delta 8 has been a hit among recreational users who are looking to step into the world of hemp wellness. A blissful high, packed in with delicious strain options, Urb brings you a hefty collection of Delta 8 products to choose from. From knockout vapes to delectable edibles, this list is going to be your fix for all things hemp from Urb. And being one of the leading names in the hemp industry, you know that you are always getting the best. If you fancy browsing Urb products, here are a few ones that deserve your attention.

Disposables

Toke Station Disposable: Purple Larry

Let’s kick things off with powerful vapes from Urb. The Toke Station lineup features a powerful full spectrum vape juice with the magic blend of two major cannabinoids apart from Delta 8. This includes delta 9 THCP and THCA, a brilliant concoction that can lead to a very potent high from the very first puff. Find a whole selection of strain choices with this disposable from Urb. Top favorites include the Lemon Runtz, Purple Larry, Candyland, and more. This is focused on the Purple Larry variant.

Lending botanical terpenes to the vape juice, each drag is able to perfectly replicate the awesome flavors of the indica dominant hybrid. The Purple Larry is a cross of the Granddaddy Purple and the Larry OG strains. The wonderful genetics have lent the Purple Larry with a heavy high and amazing sweet flavors. Inhaling from the mouthpiece quickly hijacks the senses with a fruity explosion in the mouth. The flavors will remind you of wild berries and grapes. Mixed in are strawberry like hints with a lovely floral undertone. Exhale and the vape will leave you satisfied with a sweet and tangy aftertaste. A majestic mix of flavors to offer an unparalleled vaping experience.

Iced Diamonds Disposable: Frosted Strawberry

If you are looking for a chilled out vaping experience, what better choice than the Iced Diamonds disposable from Urb? An extremely flavorful option with three variants to choose from. You can buy Urb Delta 8 disposable in options like Blue Freeze, Watermelon Chill, and Frosted Strawberry. User reviews point out that the Frosted Strawberry variant is the bestseller and we found it to be exciting too. The Frosted Strawberries is an indica dominant balanced hybrid strain that draws its genetics from the Space Queen, Deep Chunk, and the Strawberry Cough strains. A unique combination to lend the Frosted Strawberry with its minty strawberry flavors. Inhale from the mouthpiece and the vape will coat the tongue with a fresh taste of strawberries with a slight hint of earthiness. The pungent undertones add another layer of complexity to the flavors. Exhale and the earthy notes are left behind with a sweet aftertaste.

Potency wise, the Iced Diamonds offer a full spectrum blend of four major cannabinoids. This includes delta 8, THCA, delta 8 THCP, and delta 9 THCA. A unique blend that offers the most desired entourage experience.

Edibles

Red Eye Skybites Gummies: Black Cherry

Moving on to edibles, the Red Eye Skybites gummies from Urb pack in an exceptionally smooth Delta 8 experience. Offering a combination of delta 8, delta 9, and delta 9 THCP, the full spectrum blend is enough to knock you right off your feet from the very first bite. Available in multiple flavor variants like the Dragonfruit Paradise, Black Cherry, and Passion Fruit Mango, this list is going to be focusing more on the Black Cherry flavor variant. The added natural flavors help it to get a very vibrant taste of berries. As you pop one in the mouth, these gummies melt quickly in the mouth to offer you with an extremely sweet and sour taste of ripe berries picked right from the plants. As these melt away, a sweet and tangy aftertaste is left behind, which many users find quite appealing.

Potency wise, a full pack of the Red Eye Skybites gummies contains 7500 mg of cannabinoids. With thirty pieces of gummies per pack, each serving contains 250 mg of pure hemp extracts to offer that kicker effect. This high potency makes this product ideal for recreational users who are looking for that added kick of euphoria.

Delta 10 and Delta 8 gummies: Watermelon

Prepare for a rush of tropical sweet explosion in the mouth with every bite of the Delta 10 and Delta 8 gummies from Urb. This lineup can be had in multiple flavor options like Dragonfruit Kiwi Watermelon, Birthday Cake, Tropical Lush, and more, we loved the Watermelon one the most thanks to its delicious tropical flavors. As you bite into the gummy, it quickly fades away to release a strong watermelon flavor with a tangy hint to it. As the product fades away, the sweet aftertaste is left behind in the mouth.

As for the potency of these gummies, a full pack comes with a full spectrum blend of delta 8 and delta 10. Total potency is around the 1750 mg mark with 35 pieces per pack. Therefore, each serving is going to be dosing you with 50 mg of pure cannabinoid goodness. An interesting mix of cannabinoids that leads to a very relaxing experience, making these gummies ideal for night time use.

Urb brings you a whole host of amazing Delta 8 blends to choose from. Edibles, vapes, and everything in between, delta 8 products from Urb are designed to impress. So, the next time you are out shopping, ensure to check the shelves for the top Urb products that we mentioned here. You are in for a real pleasant surprise.

