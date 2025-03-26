NCAA _____________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Is Los Cerritos Doing Enough For Its Older Residents?

With people aged over 65 now making up more than 25% of Los Cerritos’ population and that number continuing to grow, it’s essential that the city provides the right support for its senior residents. Since 1994, the Cerritos Senior Center has served as a hub for older people, offering a welcoming space for socialization, recreational activities, nutritional lunches and other essential services. But is that enough? What other resources are available to ensure this unique community can thrive?

Fitness And Wellness Programs

The senior community in Los Cerritos is highly valued, and there are plenty of opportunities for older adults to take charge of their own health and well-being. The Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park, for example, offers a variety of fitness classes, including Zumba, yoga, walking, aerobics, and chair exercises. But staying active isn’t just about moving and improving physical health, it’s about feeling good, too. The good news is that there are plenty of ways for older adults to also stay socially and mentally engaged in Los Cerritos. Seniors can enjoy movie screenings, bridge games, crafting sessions, a friendly game of ping-pong, knitting, crocheting, guitar lessons, literature classes, hula dancing, and even ukulele lessons. Plus, there are also regular workshops on nutrition and wellness to keep both the body and mind in good shape.

Respite Care In Los Cerritos

Respite care provides ongoing support to both caregivers and their elderly loved ones. In Los Cerritos, several organizations provide short-term relief for carers, enabling them to have necessary breaks for their own well-being while also ensuring their loved one continues to benefit from quality care in a safe environment. Just as much as respite care can help give caregivers a break, it also has huge benefits for the well-being of older people too. Many respite facilities offer a variety of great amenities, including entertainment and special events, recreational and social activities, activities and exercise programs. It also provides a valuable opportunity for seniors to build new social connections, especially if they rely on just one caregiver. It gives them a chance to meet other people. It can also allow someone the opportunity to experience residential care before permanently moving into a residential care home.

Education And Support Services

You’re never too old to learn. In fact, according to Mahatma Gandhi, we should: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” Fortunately for seniors with a thirst for learning and self-development, there is a range of educational classes and workshops held at the Cerritos Senior Center, from learning about Medicare and how to reduce medical costs to improving driving skills. There’s also a reading library with access to the Cerritos Public Library’s comprehensive online catalog. Additionally, Cerritos College also has a program of courses for older adults who want to brush up on their Math and English or participate in one of their Older Wiser Learner (OWL) courses, which supports lifelong learning.

Los Cerritos has undoubtedly done a lot already to support its older residents. However, there’s still more that can be done. As the senior population grows, so should its efforts to ensure older people have the resources and support they need to thrive and stay active, engaged, and connected.

