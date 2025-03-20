Pico Rivera and National Childcare Network Team Up to Boost Childcare Availability in City

March 20, 2025

Local small childcare providers are invited to enroll in the no-cost, 12-month program to improve operational efficiency, expand capacity, fill available spots, and grow their businesses.

By Brian Hews

Pico Rivera announced a new partnership with Upwards, a national childcare network, to provide no-cost business and technical support to fourteen childcare micro-enterprises, all local, helping them strengthen their operations, expand capacity, and create more childcare opportunities for families.

Upwards is a comprehensive childcare assistance platform connecting families with a vetted childcare provider network. Upwards matches families with caregivers equipped to meet their unique needs and connects families with the resources they need to afford care through government subsidies or workplace benefits.

Pico Rivera is the first city in Los Angeles County to invest in local childcare providers.

Pico Rivera Mayor John R. Garcia told Los Cerritos Community News, “Our city is dedicated to fostering economic growth and supporting businesses serving our families. By investing in childcare providers, we are strengthening the foundation of our community and ensuring that working parents have access to quality, reliable care for their children.”

One of Upward’s key initiatives is the Boost program, which offers local childcare providers free business and technical support to enhance operational efficiency, increase enrollment, and expand childcare availability.

Over the course of 12 months, participating providers will receive:

Automated Operations & Business Tools – Providers gain access to Upwards’ daycare management platform, which streamlines administrative tasks like tuition processing, attendance tracking, and subsidy reimbursements. On average, providers save 20 hours per week—time they can reinvest in delivering high-quality care.

Enrollment Growth & Family Matching – Upwards’ technology and marketing support help providers fill open spots faster while families gain easier access to local childcare. Parents can connect with caregivers in real time through the Upwards app to schedule tours, manage enrollment, and receive updates on their child’s care. In turn, childcare providers get access to Upwards’ vast network of families searching for childcare providers in Pico Rivera.

Personalized Business Coaching – Providers receive one-on-one coaching to support business planning, staffing, licensing expansion, curriculum development, and relationship-building with families.

Childcare providers in Pico Rivera can sign up for the Boost program and learn more about Upwards at upwards.com/provide-care/boost. To sign up, simply visit the website, fill out the enrollment form, and a member of our team will be in touch to guide you through the next steps. You can also contact the team at 323.431.9223 for any assistance.

Since its launch in 2022, Boost has helped stabilize and grow childcare businesses across the country—leading to a 30% increase in provider revenue and a 50% expansion in childcare spots.

“Quality childcare is not just essential for working families—it’s critical for local economies to thrive,” said Jessa Santangelo, VP of Business Development and Community Impact at Upwards. “By leveraging the power of technology and Upwards’ unique expertise in the childcare industry, this partnership is making it easier for childcare providers in Pico Rivera to expand their services and for families to access reliable, trusted care that supports their needs.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related