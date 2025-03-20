2025 BASEBALL PREVIEW- Cerritos, La Mirada still teams to beat in respective leagues

March 20, 2025

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

For the most part, the 2025 baseball season figures to be a repeat of last season, with a few modifications that don’t involve player personnel. Cerritos High is still the favorite to win the 605 League for the sixth straight season and La Mirada High has high aspirations of winning a ninth straight league title. John Glenn High, Norwalk High, and Valley Christian High all have new head coaches and hope to return to the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.

Returning players in italics

ARTESIA PIONEERS

13-12 overall last season, 6-4 in the 605 League, third place, lost to South El Monte High 6-1 in the Division 7 second-round playoffs.

Head coach: Jose Serrano (fifth season, 44-48)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 45-53

Last time missed the playoffs: 2021

Key losses: John Ceballos, Daniel Guardado

Projected lineup:

P-Daniel Carbajal (SR)/Angel Estrada (SR)/Josue Lugo (JR)/Ramon Chavez (SO)/Jorge Vidal (SO)

C-Daniel Loera (SR)

1B-Vidal

2B-Landon Ahlgrim (SR)/Michael Nava (SO)

3B-Estrada

SS-Victor Sanchez (SR)

LF-Chavez/Daniel Serrano (SR)

CF-Jose Garcia (SR)

RF-Alex Escobar (SR)

No additional information was given, and the projected lineup is based off potential returning players.

CERRITOS DONS

22-7 overall last season, 10-0 in the 605 League, first place, lost to Camarillo High 4-0 in the Division 4 quarterfinals.

Head coach: Matt Joyce (second season, 22-7)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 84-31

Last time missed the playoffs: 2017

Key losses: Tristan Chen, Carter Chi, Noah Gapuz, Johan Gibbs, Jack Lake, Elijah Pannell, Andres Rubalcava

Projected lineup:

P-Dalton Chi (SR)/Braxton Reed (SR)/Christian Wright (SR)/Jacob Hoosac (JR)/Frank Melendrez (JR)/Eli Sarno (JR)

C-Kaden Brickner (SR)/Josh Malonzo (JR)/Ethan Martiz (JR)

1B-Fabian Mejia (SR)/Ryan Salas (JR)/Wright

2B-Justin Sagun (JR)

3B-Adrian Regis (SR)

SS-Dalton Chi (SR)

LF-Jacob Johnson (JR)

CF-Reed/Dylan Davis (JR)

RF-Jayce Aragon (JR)

It was the season that head coach Matt Joyce had hoped for in his first season with Cerritos as the Dons tied the 2022 campaign with 22 victories and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in over 27 seasons. While the key players have graduated, there is still enough experience for the Dons to win a sixth straight league title, all coming in the existence of the 605 League.

The pitching staff is loaded once again with seniors Dalton Chi, Braxton Reed and Christian Wright leading the charge. Through the first 11 games of the season, Cerritos has seen 11 players toe the rubber with junior Frank Melendrez posting an earned run average of 0.30 in six appearances. Joyce says that Reed is the heart and soul of the team and is the best athlete he has ever coached, along being a ‘grade A human being’.

“He will bat top three in our order and play center field and start on the mound in all of our big games,” said Joyce.

Senior Kaden Brickner, who figures to be the starter behind the plate, will be joined with juniors Josh Malonzo and Ethan Martiz. Chi is another top returner and will also bat in the upper three in the batting order. When he’s not pitching, he’ll be the starting shortstop. He’s heading to MIT to continue his academic and athletic excellence while junior second baseman Justin Sagun has all the tools offensively and plays his position exceptionally well, according to Joyce.

The top newcomers to varsity will be junior right fielder Jayce Aragon, whom Joyce says has a strong bat and can play anywhere, junior left fielder Jacob Johnson, a clutch hitter who figures to use his small ball tools at the plate and senior third baseman Adrian Regis, who got little time last season on varsity.

“We are pretty inexperienced this year, but we have returners that will make an impact,” said Joyce. “Our strength is definitely pitching and defense. We will need timely hitting to get where we want to go this season. Our expectation at Cerritos is a 20-win season, a league title and a CIF championship. We have a really tough non-league schedule, and we do that on purpose to prepare us for playoffs. We look to go further in than [the quarterfinals] this year.”

GAHR GLADIATORS

18-11 overall last season, 9-3 in the Gateway League, second place, lost to Santa Margarita High 6-3 in the Division 1 second round playoffs.

Head coach: Gerardo Perez (21st season, 365-211-4)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 72-55-1

Key losses: Andres “AJ” Gonzalez, Mike Lee, Jose Perez

Projected lineup:

P-Matthew Sandoval (SR)/Bryce Morrison (JR)/Jake Ourique (JR)/Jorge Valdez (JR)

C-Oscar Grijalva (JR)/Nathan Guangorena (JR)

1B-Morrison/Ourique

2B-Grijalva/Julian Lucero (JR)/Chris Vera (SO)

3B-Andres Gonzalez (JR)/Alex Martinez (JR)/Adrian Ramirez (SR)

SS-Lucero

LF-Jake Curneen (SR)

CF-Jose Eljaik (JR)/Taison Miller (SR)

RF-Gonzalez/Ramirez

Nothing seems to change with the Gahr High program as the Gladiators always put together a top-notch team, play one of the toughest non-league schedules, challenge for a league title and get players to pursue their careers at Division 1 schools. This season, longtime head coach Gerardo Perez has another experienced group that intends to give La Mirada a run for its money at the top of the Gateway League race.

The core four will be junior pitchers Bryce Morrison, committed to the University of Southern California, Jake Ourique (Loyola Marymount University) and Jorge Valdez (California State University, Northridge) and junior third baseman Andres Gonzalez (USC). Other top varsity returners include senior left fielder Jake Curneen, senior pitcher Matthew Sandoval, junior center fielder Jose Eljaik and junior shortstop Julian Lucero.

Sophomore Chris Vera is slated to be the starting second baseman while Ourique is at first base when not pitching. Perez says that the team will need big contributions from senior right fielder Adrien Ramirez, senior pitcher Noah Irwin, junior catcher Oscar Grijalva and sophomore pitcher Carlos Munoz.

Junior Nathan Guangorena, a backup catcher to Grijalva who is committed to Cal State Northridge, will bat in the middle of the lineup and is one of the top newcomers, according to Perez. Other top varsity newcomers are senior center fielder Taison Miller, a Cal State Bakersfield commit whom Perez says is a catalyst and has exceptional speed, and junior third baseman Alex Martinez, who has a solid bat to go along with his defense.

The last two seasons, the Gateway League was decided in the final week of the season against La Mirada, which swept the Gladiators in 2024. But this season, the two rivals will face each other in the third week of April and will be Gahr’s second league opponent after a weekly series against Downey High.

“It doesn’t matter when we face them,” said Perez. “They will be tough and have quite a few imports. Six games in two years and one run separated five of those games. By the end of the season, we expect to make some noise.”

JOHN GLENN EAGLES

13-9 overall last season, 5-5 in the 605 League, fourth place

Head coach: Ken Mason (first season)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 20-50-1

Last time made the playoffs: 2019

Key losses: Benny Iniguez, Lake Mason, Ivan Vera

Projected lineup:

P-Angel Aguilar (SR)/Josiah Alcala (JR)/Jonah Mason (JR)/Eddie Ortega (JR)/Evan Perez (JR)/Brandon Rivera (SR)/Bert Rodriguez (JR)

C-Raymond Acosta (SR)/Marcos Quiroz (SO)/Matthew Vasquez (SO)

1B-Rivera/Rodriguez

2B-Sebastian Sanchez (JR)

3B-Alcala

SS-Mason

LF-Santos Hernandez (SR)

CF-Aguilar

RF-Perez

Glenn had a breakthrough 2024 campaign, having more wins than the previous three seasons combined. It wasn’t good enough for the program’s first trip to the playoffs since 2019, but the Eagles seemed to be soaring again.

“Our program is still in rebuilding mode, as I am the third head coach in three years, says Ken Mason, who replaces Juan Loza. “But we have six position players returning who were all starters on varsity last season, along with senior Brandon Rivera, who was a starting pitcher. So, with the varsity experience, we are hoping to compete for one of the three playoff spots out of the 605 League.”

The heart and soul of the Eagles lie with four players. Rivera, one of three returning seniors, is a key component of the pitching staff and saw action in half the games Glenn played while posting an ERA south of 2.50. Junior third baseman Josiah Alcala moves from right field and is the team’s most dangerous hitter, according to Mason. He will also provide the team with solid innings on the bump. Mason’s son, Jonah, is another junior who is a solid middle infielder and relief pitcher and batted .305 last season. Finally, junior Bert Rodriguez is another starting pitcher and when he’s not on the mound, will be the starting first baseman. His biggest win last season was against Oxford Academy late in the season.

Senior Santos Hernandez, who did not play in 2024, won the starting position in left field while senior Matthey Sy, who is a transfer, figures to contribute offensively and defensively. Those two, plus junior relief pitcher Eddie Ortega, are the top newcomers to varsity.

The new head coach has instilled his mission statement for the program, which is ‘Building Heroes for Others’ and his program’s four core values are character development, communication to a cause, competent learners and competitive excellence.

“The players are learning what it takes to compete on a higher level,” said Mason. “Their work ethic is improving; their pre-practice work is improving and their commitment to the team and pride in their facilities are also improving. For example, all players now have “jobs” before and after practice to keep our facility looking nice. They are slowly starting to believe that they can compete at a playoff level.”

LA MIRADA MATADORES

25-8 overall last season, 11-1 in the Gateway League, first place, lost to Orange Lutheran High 9-4 in the Division 1 quarterfinals, lost to Orange Lutheran 7-6 in the CIF Southern California Division 1 regional finals.

Head coach: Jimmy Zurn (11th season, 210-77-1)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 94-37-1

Key losses: Walter Calvo, Sebastian DeAvila, Tyler Primanto

Projected lineup:

P-Connor Jones (SR)/Donald Murray (SR)/Jason Rodriguez (SR)/Kaden Corns (JR)/Noah Dabela (JR)/Jacob Oropeza (JR)/Luke Armijo (SO)/Bear Calvo (SO)

C-Jacob Celiz (SR)/Justin Torres (JR)

1B-Rodriguez/Maverek Russell (SR)/Oropeza

2B-Calvo

3B-Russell

SS-Aiden Aguayo (SR)

LF-Win Gurney (SR)

CF-Travis Friend (SR)

RF-Kevin Jeon (SR)

It was another great season for La Mirada, which was denied two championships by Orange Lutheran High. The Matadores graduated eight players, return 18 and are primed to make yet another deep un in the playoffs. And as the case with any other season, La Mirada doesn’t rebuild, they reload with more talent, including several transfers.

“That’s how La Mirada has kind of been since before I was a player there,” said head coach Jimmy Zurn. “La Mirada’s been historically blessed with a lot of talent and from within the city, which obviously we have great youth programs, and from the surrounding areas. We live in the day in age where kids have the choice to go where they want to go, and with our success and our facilities and our schedule that we play, we’ve been blessed to have kids who want to come to La Mirada.”

Juniors Kaden Corns and Jacob Oropeza and sophomore Luke Armijo have been at the top of a talented and stacked pitching staff early on this season and it doesn’t stop with them. But next Friday, three more transfers will become eligible to make a great pitching staff even better. If that’s not good enough, Connor Jones, a transfer from Mira Costa High who is committed to Arizona State University, Donald Murray, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, Jones and Jason Rodriguez are seniors expected to throw many innings.

The Matadores have one of the best platoons behind the plate in senior Jacob Celiz and junior Justin Torres. The former was a starter two seasons ago and has gotten the bulk of the starts so far in 2025 while the latter was the number one catcher last season.

“We don’t feel like we lose a beat when Justin starts,” said Zurn. “It’s kind of like, who’s hot and rolling like that. But both of them are obviously very capable of catching the highest caliber games that we have and we’re very comfortable with either one of them back there.”

The left side of the infield is one of the best in Southern California with senior shortstop Aiden Aguayo and senior third baseman Maverek Russell while Oregon State University commit Win Gurney, a transfer from takes over in left field.

According to Zurn, senior center fielder Travis Friend, who is off to a hot start through the first eight games, and first baseman Rodriguez, who didn’t get a lot of playing time last season but is batting cleanup this season, have improved the most. Rodriguez has taken on the closer role of the deep pitching staff.

Of the top newcomers, junior pitcher Noah Dabela (University of California, Santa Barbara commit) is a transfer from Orange Lutheran and is projected to be a main starter down the stretch, according to Zurn. Dabela, a lefty, is expected to make his La Mirada debut on Mar. 28 in the Scott Boras Classic.

“I think this is the deepest team that I know I’ve had coaching, and I’ve been here a long time,” said Zurn. “Even through the [Jared] Jones years, where those were incredible top 10, 11, 12 [players]. But in terms of depth, we’ve got a lot guys that we feel very comfortable playing. We’re in a good spot for the next several years.”

The Matadores began the season by hosting the Perfect Game Southern California Showdown, where they went 3-1. They will be in the Boras Classic next week, then fly out to Cary, North Carolina to partake in the invitation-only National High School Invitational, put on by USA Baseball, which they were a part of in 2019.

“We’re going to try to put our kids in front of the best competition wherever we can because I think that only helps us, especially in league, and it helps us in playoffs,” said Zurn. “So that formula that has worked for several years, we’re going to not change anything that works.

“I think we have the capabilities of being the one dogpiling at the end,” he later said. “I really truly believe that; I would put our team up [against others], no disrespect to any other team. I hope most coaches feel the same way about their team. But I would put our team up against anybody’s, and some days it’s going to go our way and some days it may not. That’s how good our area baseball is.”

NORWALK LANCERS

3-17 overall last season, 0-12 in the Gateway League, fifth place

Head coach: Jose Rodriguez (first season) William Wenrick (11th season, 85-121)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 49-45

Last time made the playoffs: 2024

Key losses: Juan Bustamante, Joseph Davis, Ruben Ramirez, Francisco Rodriguez, Luis Salazar

William Wenrick has stepped down after 11 seasons as head coach and Jose Rodriguez takes over a program that was out of its element in the Gateway League last season. Norwalk’s three wins last season were the worst for the program in over 27 seasons and the winless league record is the second time over that same time span. The Lancers went 0-9 in the Suburban League in 2019.

Last season, the Lancers graduated 10 players from a team of 17 and only senior center fielder Angel Martinez and senior pitcher Cesar Urueta are the only returning players from last season with extensive playing time. This season, the Lancers are off to a 7-4 start, but 3-1 in the Mid-Cities League.

VALLEY CHRISTIAN DEFENDERS

10-13 overall last season, 5-7 in the Olympic League, fourth place

Head coach: Eric Slater (first season)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 53-46

Last time made the playoffs: 2021

Key losses: Kai Delahanty, Luke Garcia, Ethan Mertz (SR), Grant Murphy

P-Riley Jones (SR)/Weston Lynott (SR)/Max Douglas (JR)/Joshua Hulse (JR)/Lucas Witt (JR)

C-Nolan Dietz (JR)/Mack Lynott (SO)

1B-Seth Dahlenburg (SR)/Q. Ekstrom (SO)/Witt

2B-R.J. Estrada (JR)/Lincoln Slater (SO)

3B-Witt/Dahlenburg

SS-Nico Villafana (JR)

LF-Micha Tamminga (SR)/Douglas

CF-Austin Abrahams (SR)

RF-Lynott/Tamminga

Another team with a new head coach hoping to make significant improvements is Valley Christian, where Eric Slater takes over for Tim Blume, who went 20-25 in his two seasons at the helm. The program has advanced to the postseason twice in the past eight seasons and has not reached the second round since 2015. Slater was previously an assistant head coach at Biola University for nine years.

The Defenders have one of their most varsity experienced teams in several seasons and it begins with senior center fielder Austin Abrahams, senior first baseman Seth Dahlenburg and senior pitcher Riley Jones. On those three, Slater says Abrahams will have a huge impact and covers a lot of ground in the outfield. His speed on the base paths and his bat will help contribute to runs, he added. Dahlenburg is a big target at first base and has power at the plate while Jones will throw a lot of innings and will be backed by a quality defense.

Junior Nolan Dietz takes over the duties behind the plate as junior R.J. Estrada becomes the new starting second baseman and junior Nico Villafana slides from second to shortstop. Another top returner is senior third baseman Lucas Witt, whom Slater says has a huge bat and will lead V.C.’s offense.

The Defenders have three sophomores with first baseman/outfielder Q. Ekstrom and second baseman/outfielder Lincoln Slater as the top ones to keep an eye on. Eric Slater says Ekstrom’s bat has already made a huge impact on the team’s offense.

“I am looking forward to an excellent season,” the new head coach said. “We will be led by strong starting pitching and an offense that will compete to score runs.”

WHITNEY WILDCATS

1-15 overall last season, 0-10 in the 605 League, sixth place

Head coach: Daniel Morales (second season, 1-15)

Team’s record previous five seasons (2017-2020, 2024): 27-48

Last time made the playoffs: 1984

Key losses: Andrew Chavez

Projected lineup:

P-Sathak Bathla (JR)/Aditya Chawla (SO)/Sohan Govan (SR)/Ryan Kim (SR)/Jacob Nunag (SO)/Aaron Victoria (SR)

C-Nathan Kim (SO)

1B-Bathla/Govan/Kavi Stris (SO)

2B-Nunag/Kim, N.

3B-Govan

SS-Kim, N./Kim, R./Nunag

LF-Cameron Raufdeen (SO)

CF-Stris

RF-Kim, N./Nellutla/Nunag

In its return to baseball after a three-year absence, Whitney High played like a team in its first season of baseball averaging just over two runs a game and allowing at least 13 runs in 12 of its 15 losses. Already this season, the Wildcats have tripled their win production of last season and return nine of the 13 who were on last season’s squad.

