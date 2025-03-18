Silent Signs of Endometriosis: A Gynecologist’s Guide to Early Detection

With March being National Endometriosis Month, many women experience endometriosis symptoms for years before receiving a diagnosis.

Dr. Sondra Lee, an OB/GYN physician with Kaiser Permanente Southern California, encourages women to better understand this common but often overlooked health condition.

Understanding Subtle Symptoms

“Endometriosis doesn’t always present with obvious signs,” Dr. Lee says. “Many women dismiss symptoms that include menstrual pain as being normal. But pain that interferes with daily activities isn’t something you should have to endure."

Dr. Lee notes that recognizing these warning signs can lead to earlier detection and treatment, which lead to better outcomes.

Beyond Menstrual Pain

While severe menstrual cramps are a well-known symptom, endometriosis can cause a variety of other issues. “We often see patients who’ve experienced unexplained digestive problems, lower back pain or fatigue for years,” noted Dr. Lee, who practices in the Antelope Valley. “These symptoms may be misleading because they are non-specific and can arise from a number of other conditions. They may also be unrelated to menstruation.”

According to Dr. Lee, other important signs to watch for include:

Pain during or after intercourse.

Discomfort with bowel movements or urination.

Infertility or difficulty getting pregnant.

Bloating or nausea.

Heavy or irregular periods.

Breaking the Silence

Many women hesitate to discuss these symptoms with their doctors, according to Dr. Lee. “There’s often unnecessary embarrassment around discussing these issues,” she explained.

“I want patients to know that their concerns are valid, and they deserve care. A complete evaluation of non-gynecologic conditions may be necessary for some symptoms in conjunction with your primary care doctor, but once these are ruled out, and the sooner we can identify endometriosis, the more options we have for managing it effectively.”

Dr. Lee emphasized that treatment approaches have evolved significantly. “Today, we have multiple ways to address endometriosis – from medication to minimally invasive procedures. Every treatment plan is individualized based on the patient’s symptoms, severity and goals.”

Dr. Lee urged women to take Action to protect their health, including:

Tracking your symptoms, even ones that seem unrelated.

Documenting pain levels throughout your menstrual cycle.

Discuss persistent symptoms with your doctor.

Don’t accept severe period pain as being normal.

To learn more about women’s health services or to schedule an appointment with a Kaiser Permanente gynecologist, members can visit kp.org or call 1-833-574-2273.

NOTICE TO RECIPIENT: If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, you are prohibited from sharing, copying, or otherwise using or disclosing its contents. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately by reply e-mail and permanently delete this e-mail and any attachments without reading, forwarding or saving them. v.173.295 Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related