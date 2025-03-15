Elon Musk Echos Complaints About Trump Tariffs 😂😂😂

March 15, 2025

Poor deranged Elon.

Two companies led by billionaire DOGE chief Elon Musk — SpaceX and Tesla — have submitted letters lobbying the U.S. trade representative on Trump administration tariff policies.

The letters come as Musk oversees an effort to slash federal government spending and employee headcount at the behest of President Donald Trump.

At the same time, Trump is imposing stiff tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada, with China and Canada firing back with retaliatory tariffs.

