Spring Break Aboard the Queen Mary Offers Five Weeks of Fun for All Ages

Enjoy 23+ Exhibits Daily, Self-Guided Tours, Scavenger Hunts, Meet and Greets with Ship Officers, Tea Parties, Beer Tastings, and More, March 17 – April 19, 2025

[Long Beach, CA] – Spring into the season aboard the iconic Queen Mary from March 17 to April 19, 2025, with five weeks of immersive entertainment, delightful family-friendly activities, special events, and unforgettable experiences perfect for kids and the kids-at-heart. From scavenger hunts to beer tastings to exploring over 23 exhibits, there’s truly something aboard for everyone to discover this spring break.

“We love being part of creating special moments and lasting memories aboard the Queen Mary,” said Steve Caloca, Managing Director of the Queen Mary. “Adding to our already robust calendar of happenings on deck, we’re excited to offer new and engaging experiences this spring break that everyone can enjoy.”

Starting March 17, daily scavenger hunts will have young adventurers (ages 5–11 at 1 pm) and older explorers (ages 12+ at 4 pm) uncovering hidden treasures around the ship. Successful scavengers will receive a special collectible button to proudly wear as a keepsake of their adventure. Guests can mingle daily with the Ship’s Officers from 2 pm to 4 pm in the Commodore’s Office, explore over 23 fascinating exhibits, and watch captivating Queen Mary educational videos in the QM Theater from 10 am to 6 pm, all included with general admission.

Beginning March 21, families can meet Theodore, the Queen Mary’s lovable teddy bear mascot, on Fridays through Sundays at 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, and 5:30 pm. Spring breakers can also immerse themselves further into the ship’s rich history through the “Experience Points” self-guided audio tour, available in five languages.

For adults seeking relaxation and refreshment, Beer Tastings will spring to life each Friday in the Observation Bar from 5 pm to 7 pm, offering unique brews for just $30 per person. Each Saturday, guests can savor springtime elegance with Afternoon Tea from 2 pm to 4 pm, featuring an assortment of delightful teas, sandwiches, and pastries.

On Friday, March 21, in honor of Women’s Empowerment Month, guests can unleash their creativity at the “Brushes and Bubbly” painting event from 6 pm to 8 pm. Led by an expert instructor, attendees will craft their own artwork while enjoying a charcuterie board and a complimentary drink. All painting supplies, canvas, easel, and apron are provided, making it accessible and fun for everyone. Tickets are $59 per person.

During the five weeks, families can take advantage of free access after 3 pm for children ages 11 and younger Monday–Friday with the purchase of an adult general admission ticket on-site. For those looking to extend the fun, the Voyage Into Spring hotel package offers an overnight stay in a historic stateroom, a $75 food and beverage credit, 15% off Guided Tours, and complimentary access to exhibits and the self-guided museum tour.

Beyond the special spring offerings, guests can also enjoy nightly activities aboard the Queen Mary, such as the popular “Meet Me at the Mary,” lively karaoke nights at the Observation Bar, live music performances, renowned Sunday brunch, and much more. For a full list of activities and events, visit the Queen Mary’s website and explore what’s on deck.

For more information, upcoming events, programming, and more visit www.queenmary.com/seasonal-events.htm and queenmary.com/whatsondeck, or connect with us on social @TheQueenMary.

